Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant takes blame for Brooklyn getting left off Christmas schedule: 'Knicks-Nets would've been perfect'
Kevin Durant, even by his stratospheric standards, is playing out of his mind this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are humming to the tune of a seven-game winning streak. Entering Friday night's tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn is 20-12 and just three losses back of the East's top seed.
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays through ankle injury Sunday
Jones said after Sunday's 26-20 win at Miami that his ankle was "rolled up on" on his first carry of the second half, but he remained available to the Packers offense, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Jones had a meager performance for his standards Week 16, recording...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl
KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Says he's ready to play Sunday
Murray (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, indicated after returning to a limited practice Friday that he's ready to play in the contest, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports. It's still worth verifying Murray's status ahead of Sunday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, but...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
Comments / 0