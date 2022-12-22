ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Possibly intoxicated driver armed with a BB gun busted at a McDonalds in Tustin

Tustin police officers responded to a McDonald’s for a possible intoxicated driver. A witness reported the driver had passed out in the drive-thru before waking up again. As officers arrived on scene, they observed the vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and removed the...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Two suspects planning on shipping Fentanyl out of Orange County arrested

Huntington Beach police officers on patrol conducted an enforcement stop after observing a driver and passenger exit a vehicle and litter. Upon contacting the driver and passenger, they admitted to having narcotics in their possession. The driver also told officers he was on probation and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located 5 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Smash-and-grab suspects stopped by military personnel at Del Amo Fashion Center

A pair of smash-and-grab robbery suspects were arrested in Torrance Tuesday evening after they were stopped from fleeing by bystanders inside of the Del Amo Fashion Center. According to Torrance police, the suspects smashed several displays at a jewelry store in the mall with hammers and attempted to flee with stolen merchandise when they were detained by several bystanders and military personnel who held them until officers arrived. "Great work to all involved, including Marine Corps Recruiting South Bay!" Torrance Police Department said on Facebook. The military members were inside of the recruiting center when the robbery occurred, and once they saw what...
TORRANCE, CA
localocnews.com

LBPD Homicide Detectives identify “John Doe” victim in 1978 cold case murder and seek public’s help in developing investigative leads

On June 3, 1978, the body of an unidentified male was found lying on the pavement of Division Street, east of Corona Avenue in Long Beach. The victim had succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene. LBPD Homicide Detectives responded to investigate the incident. The victim became known as “John Doe 1978” as a result of his identity being unattainable, however, he was believed to have been between 15 and 19 years old.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Has Relocated to Newport Beach

Dr. Nadir Qazi, owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, has taken his cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center to Newport Beach. As of December 12, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic will be located at 20271 SW Birch Street, Suite 100, in Newport Beach. After building a successful business near the Irvine Spectrum, Dr....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Santa visited the kids at CHOC with help from the Orange Fire Department

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Orange City Fire Department was blessed with the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Hook and Ladder event and assist Santa Claus with a very special visit. Orange Truck One used its 100-foot aerial ladder to give Santa a lift, so he could wave to the children who are unfortunately confined to their hospital rooms.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal

Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Speak Up Newport Hosts Forty-First Annual Mayor’s Dinner Feb. 9, 2023

The 41st Annual Speak Up Newport (SUN) Mayor’s Dinner will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the VEA Newport Beach Hotel. Each year, SUN presents the Annual Mayor’s Dinner, which is attended by more than 450 Newport Beach business and community leaders. The event is covered by the local media and videotaped and replayed several times on local Newport Beach cable channels.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weekend Trolley Service to Operate from January to March

Weekend trolley service is returning to San Clemente from January to March 2023, per a unanimous vote from the San Clemente City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Operating the trolley on weekends for the next three months is estimated to cost $93,230, which also covers service on the Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 16) and Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20) holidays.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island

Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

New City Council Members Sworn In, New Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Take Office

The Newport Beach City Council has a new look heading into 2023, with a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem plus four new City Council Members sworn into office. At the Newport Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the consent calendar was light on city business but the agenda was full with four outgoing city council members leaving, four new ones being sworn in, plus the council voting on a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for 2023.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County moves to “HIGH” COVID-19 Community Transmission Level based on CDC metrics

Orange County has been moved up to the HIGH COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced today. Combined with a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of flu season, the HCA reminds residents that it is critical to follow preventive measures, including remaining up to date with vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, to reduce the severity of disease and to help lessen the burden on hospitals.
localocnews.com

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center celebrates topping out of $80m Innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the topping out, the marking of the placement of the last beam, of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new, $80 million, state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023 in Laguna Hills, will elevate the future of women’s healthcare with a focus on their healthcare needs through all stages of their lives.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy