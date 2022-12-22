A pair of smash-and-grab robbery suspects were arrested in Torrance Tuesday evening after they were stopped from fleeing by bystanders inside of the Del Amo Fashion Center. According to Torrance police, the suspects smashed several displays at a jewelry store in the mall with hammers and attempted to flee with stolen merchandise when they were detained by several bystanders and military personnel who held them until officers arrived. "Great work to all involved, including Marine Corps Recruiting South Bay!" Torrance Police Department said on Facebook. The military members were inside of the recruiting center when the robbery occurred, and once they saw what...

TORRANCE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO