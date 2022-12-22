Read full article on original website
Ja Morant doubles down on his claim that he is not concerned about any other team in the western conference - "I’m standing on that. I stamp it"
After shading the Western Conference in an interview earlier this week, Morant once again threw shade at the West by saying he isn't concerned with any other team in the Grizzlies' conference
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
“This one pissed me off a little bit” — Darvin Ham blames the Lakers’s loss to the Hornets on self-inflicted mistakes
Ham added that the team can't always expect their superstars to put on a cape and save the day.
Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games
The Atlanta Hawks (17-16 overall) were left off the NBA’s Christmas Day matchup list which means the team had more time to rest before a big week of Eastern Conference games against the Indiana Pacers (17-16) and Brooklyn Nets (21-12, winners of 9 of last 10). Winners of three of their last four games, Atlanta […] The post Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Alvin Kamara gives his priceless thoughts on Saints’ rookie
The New Orleans Saints got a much needed victory yesterday against the Cleveland Browns. After the game, there was plenty of cheer for the holidays. The Saints were very excited to escape the coldest game in team history with a win. Alvin Kamara was his honest, comical self in his...
Saints could be cautionary tale as Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
NBA Scout Offers Bold Take On Hawks, Trae Young Drama
Many people around the NBA expect some sizable moves soon for the Atlanta Hawks. New people will lead that charge as former general manager and President of Basketball Operations, Travis Schlenk, was moved into a senior advisory role with the team. Landry Fields, the current general manager, will take on...
NOLA.com
Saints gift equipment staff game ball: 'Shoot, they do a lot more work than we do'
The undisputed MVP of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve was the winning team’s equipment staff. Members of that unit ordered the team hundreds of hand and feet warmers, dozens of thermal neoprene undersuits for the players and heated vests for the coaches in preparation of Saturday’s frigid weather in Cleveland.
