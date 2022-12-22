ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

TheAtlantaVoice

Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games

The Atlanta Hawks (17-16 overall) were left off the NBA’s Christmas Day matchup list which means the team had more time to rest before a big week of Eastern Conference games against the Indiana Pacers (17-16) and Brooklyn Nets (21-12, winners of 9 of last 10). Winners of three of their last four games, Atlanta […] The post Hawks headed into big week of Eastern Conference games appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

Alvin Kamara gives his priceless thoughts on Saints’ rookie

The New Orleans Saints got a much needed victory yesterday against the Cleveland Browns. After the game, there was plenty of cheer for the holidays. The Saints were very excited to escape the coldest game in team history with a win. Alvin Kamara was his honest, comical self in his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cleveland.com

Saints could be cautionary tale as Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
NOLA.com

Saints gift equipment staff game ball: 'Shoot, they do a lot more work than we do'

The undisputed MVP of the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve was the winning team’s equipment staff. Members of that unit ordered the team hundreds of hand and feet warmers, dozens of thermal neoprene undersuits for the players and heated vests for the coaches in preparation of Saturday’s frigid weather in Cleveland.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

FanSided

