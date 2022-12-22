Read full article on original website
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Sumit Is ‘Shocked’ When Jenny Tells His Family They’re Moving To America
Jenny’s daughter, Christina, is the first to speak when Jenny and Sumit’s families sit down to talk in this EXCLUSIVE look at the December 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Christina acknowledges that Sumit loves his family “very much,” but she wants them to feel the same way about Jenny.
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Why Veronica's 90 Day: The Single Life's Tell-All Romance Reveal May Not Last
90 Day: The Single Life revealed Veronica's mystery man, as well as some signs this relationship might already be doomed.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship. Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Ridges Seeks New Love Interest After Being Dumped
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Ridge Forrester's days of waffling between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes might be over.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source
Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy
And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
Britney Spears Confusingly Confesses She Eats 'Nuts Everyday Of My Life' & Keeps Them 'Beside My Bed As We Speak'
Britney Spears is once again leaving people's jaws on the floor — and not for the reasons one may imagine.In an unsurprising move on her part, the princess of pop took to Instagram on Sunday, December 11, to make a random confession that has her fans wondering if her social media posts are part of some larger social experiment.Alongside a throwback photo, seemingly taken by paparazzi, of Spears shoveling food into her mouth while walking on the street, the musician shared her love for nuts. "Something’s never change … I eat nuts everyday of my life 🥜 !!!!" Spears captioned...
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Looks Like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After May Be Setting One Cast Member Up To Join The Single Life Season 4
The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? teased one family member possibly getting their own standalone storyline.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
Prince Harry Told a Naïve Meghan Markle to Stop Smiling at the Paparazzi in Early Days of Their Relationship
“You can’t talk to them,” Harry told his then girlfriend in 2016.
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
