ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canonsburg, PA

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAAcA_0jragB5m00

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The 3-month-old girl, Navaeah, had been sleeping in bed at the time of the homicide while the couple was inside their Canonsburg home.

Walsh explained that Navaeah suffered fentanyl toxicity allegedly by her parents, but more surprising was that Navaeah’s 16-month-old brother also had fentanyl in his system, but survived. The presence of the drugs in their system since they are children under the age of 12, caused Walsh to alert the court of his intention to seek the death penalty for the parents.

A 911 call was made by May and McKnight the night of August 11 from their First Street home, when they found Navaeah unresponsive. Navaeah was taken to Canonsburg Hospital and died from the fentanyl toxicity.

West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs

The 16-month-old toddler, who is identified as K.M. in the court documents, tested positive also and was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.

The cause of how the children ingested the powerful drugs is still being investigated by authorities, but they did find empty stamp bags and paraphernalia inside the bedroom that the family was sleeping.

The couple had disappeared for a week, and in doing so missed their daughter’s funeral, and was located on August 19 in the attic of a Canton Township home.

On May 31, McKnight was charged with homicide, child endangerment, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The assigned official, District Judge James Saieva Jr. ordered them to stand trial after their preliminary hearing , which was scheduled for September 30. The couple is now at Washington County jail where they are being held without bond and await their trial.

Walsh is seeking the death penalty on nine different defendants in six other cases, three of which involve the deaths of children. Walsh was quoted by reporters that he has been consistent about pursing the death penalty and believes the highest punishment in Ohio law must be used in child death cases.

Rose Semple, the court-appointed attorney for McKnight, believes differently. Semple was quoted stating that anyone familiar with the situation wouldn’t believe that the child’s death was caused intentionally. Semple shares that due to this, it would be illegal to order the death penalty for the parents.

Semple defends not only her client, but the tax paying citizen of Washington County, as they will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars to ensure her client’s rights with extensive work ahead for her.

Patrick Fitch, the public defender for May, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The formal arraignment for May and McKnight was held in Washington County Court before Judge Valarie Costanzo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 52

Charlie Sedor
3d ago

Maybe if you start actually using the death penalty and put these people to death , people would be less inclined to commit these types of crimes . Sentencing them to death and them serving 20 or 30 years and letting them out ain't cutting it . Giving them countless appeals doesn't work in cut and dry cases such as this . There is NO DOUBT what happened .

Reply(9)
46
T Ruff
3d ago

weather intentionally or unintentionally the child both the children were in the care of their parents so their parents are at fault 100%. and those two junkies are already living a death penalty I think it's better to Die slow in jail than be given a quick way out of your negligence and Psychopathic ways. they didn't even make their own child's funeral and found hiding in the Attic how pathetic is that.

Reply
22
default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

this couple looks like real winners. most likely on government welfare and food stamps and don't forget about the free cell phones too

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death

GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
WAYNESBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell police accuse woman of harassing neighbors, felony charge filed

A Lower Burrell woman was charged with a felony after police said they received multiple complaints that she was harassing her next-door neighbor. Shannan Lee Marie Dotto, 44, of the 7200 block of Guyer Road was charged by summons with felony and misdemeanor counts of stalking. She also was issued a citation for harassment, according to court records. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec is scheduled for Feb. 7.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
WTRF- 7News

Plant fire erupts in Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A fire blazed Sunday at a plant in Washington County, according to our affiliate KDKA. The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. Officials said there was no structural damage and no area homes were affected.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death

A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man

A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run

A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
WILKINSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified

An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
BRADENVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report

An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Woman granted early release from time served in prison overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman serving time for involuntary manslaughter was granted judicial release Thursday. Latonya Cliff, was sentenced to four years in prison last year after she delivered methamphetamine and cocaine to Perez Worley, 28, while he was incarcerated at the private prison in Youngstown. Later, the balloon that the drugs were hidden in ruptured in his stomach, killing him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Pittsburgh man charged for cocaine, heroin possession

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for being in possession of several kinds of drugs and paraphernalia, Cranberry Township police said earlier this week. Jonathan M. Packard, 34, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of use and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under the influence, and several traffic citations following an incident on Oct. 29.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY

Plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled today for Indiana County Court. Three sentencing hearings and two plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for 40-year-old Melissa Sandy Smith of Indiana. In two cases dating from March of last year and late August of 2020, she is charged with DUI and related crimes along with drug possession in both cases. For a case from early August of 2020, she is charged with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia along with false identification to law enforcement. In that case she pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. In a case from October of 2019 she pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by unlawful taking, with other charges not prosecuted. She will also be sentenced to a charge of false identification to a law enforcement officer for an incident in July of this year.
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire

The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy