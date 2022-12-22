Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development
Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award
Earlier this month, the Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 2022 CMA Touring Awards. These awards highlight the... The post 3 Nashville Venues Among Nominees for CMA ‘Venue of the Year’ Award appeared first on Outsider.
Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas
1994, a year after legendary country music entertainer Conway Twitty passed, Trinity Music City opened with a huge Christmas attraction for visitors across the country.
wgnsradio.com
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
wgnsradio.com
Lascassas Woman Honors Late Friend by Surprising Hospital Associates with Homemade Banana Bread
(Murfreesboro, TN) The night staff in the critical care unit at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford received a sweet delivery just in time for Christmas!. On Wednesday, Penny Jacobs of Lascassas dropped off dozens of loaves of the homemade banana nut bread recipe she's been perfecting for decades. Penny wanted to do something special for the ICU staff to thank them for caring for a friend she lost last year to COVID-19 and to help make their busy holiday workweeks a bit sweeter.
TVA halts rolling blackouts for Nashville Electric Service, other power companies
Thursday night's cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.
WKRN
World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
wilsonpost.com
A cheerful friendship leads to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
Two Wilson County high school seniors who have been friends since they were students at West Wilson Middle School performed for the second time as cheerleaders during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Mt. Juliet High School student Emma Hicks and Wilson Central High School student Stella Collins also performed...
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
Metro Nashville police deliver food, toys to nearly 400 families on Christmas Eve
The Metro Nashville Police Department carried out a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve.
TVA announces Saturday's rolling blackouts have stopped
In an update mid-Friday afternoon, at least 36,000 Nashville homes were still without power, according to Nashville Electric Service officials.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
wpsdlocal6.com
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up
TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee.
Record cold strains Tennessee Valley power grid, delays Texans-Titans kickoff
While temperatures climbed into the teens on Christmas Eve, it was not enough to relieve the demand for heat across the Tennessee Valley.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
