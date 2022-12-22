(Murfreesboro, TN) The night staff in the critical care unit at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford received a sweet delivery just in time for Christmas!. On Wednesday, Penny Jacobs of Lascassas dropped off dozens of loaves of the homemade banana nut bread recipe she's been perfecting for decades. Penny wanted to do something special for the ICU staff to thank them for caring for a friend she lost last year to COVID-19 and to help make their busy holiday workweeks a bit sweeter.

