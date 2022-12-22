ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesboro.com

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
wgnsradio.com

An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Lascassas Woman Honors Late Friend by Surprising Hospital Associates with Homemade Banana Bread

(Murfreesboro, TN) The night staff in the critical care unit at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford received a sweet delivery just in time for Christmas!. On Wednesday, Penny Jacobs of Lascassas dropped off dozens of loaves of the homemade banana nut bread recipe she's been perfecting for decades. Penny wanted to do something special for the ICU staff to thank them for caring for a friend she lost last year to COVID-19 and to help make their busy holiday workweeks a bit sweeter.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN

