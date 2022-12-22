Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, so cold we don't want to leave our homes but even in our homes it's cold so now we don't know what to do and we're depressed. That's how cold it is. In fact, it is so cold that CNN has written an article to discuss just how cold the last few days in Casper have been.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO