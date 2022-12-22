ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident

Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained

A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seek public's help in solving murder of man in Colton

Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 24-year-old man in Colton earlier this year. Back on Oct. 2 at about 1 a.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bordwell Avenue regarding a homicide investigation. Officers arrived and found the...
COLTON, CA
localocnews.com

In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
SANTA ANA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Shooting Victim

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Campton Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Officers shoot pipe-wielding man in Westminster: Police

A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said. The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles

A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Macy’s robbery: One suspect arrested, other outstanding

The Macy’s in Valencia was robbed on Thursday night, resulting in one suspect arrested and the other fled, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call for service regarding a robbery at Macy’s.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena

A woman was in custody Friday for allegedly killing another woman in Pasadena, authorities said. Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a “fight” at the location, according to the Pasadena Police Department. “Upon arrival,...
PASADENA, CA
newsantaana.com

SAPD detectives arrested four gang suspects on shooting and murder charges

In our continuous efforts to proactively address gang-related violence, the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving gang members wanted for several gang-related shootings. Based on objective facts gathered by Detectives, multiple search warrants were served throughout this week with the intent to apprehend these wanted and dangerous suspects.
SANTA ANA, CA

