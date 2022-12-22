Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Arrest Suspect in Domestic Dispute Involving Assault with a Deadly Weapon in La Quinta
December 25, 2022 - On December 23, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Thermal Station patrol deputies responded to the 53600 block of Avenida Villa in the city of La Quinta, reference an assault with a deadly weapon. call for service. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joseph Nicholas, a 40-year-old resident of...
Man Shot During Argument in Long Beach
An argument between two men in Long Beach escalated into a shooting, leaving one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower body while the other man fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
localocnews.com
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident
Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after triggering eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. Luis Javier Garcia Pedroza of...
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Suspected Porch Pirate Fights With Deputies Near Jake’s Way Before Being Detained
A suspected porch pirate fought with deputies near Jake’s Way in Canyon Country late this morning before being detained. At around noon today, first responders received reports of a porch pirate on Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country near Jake’s Way, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Basically, the suspect matched ...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Fontana Herald News
Police seek public's help in solving murder of man in Colton
Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 24-year-old man in Colton earlier this year. Back on Oct. 2 at about 1 a.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bordwell Avenue regarding a homicide investigation. Officers arrived and found the...
localocnews.com
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Shooting Victim
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:54 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Campton Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Officers shoot pipe-wielding man in Westminster: Police
A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said. The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a […]
Calif. teen convicted of fatally stabbing mother indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man who was previously convicted of stabbing his mother to death when he was just 13 years old has recently been indicted for manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer was first arrested in 2017 after police responded to a Garden Grove home...
Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles
A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
signalscv.com
Macy’s robbery: One suspect arrested, other outstanding
The Macy’s in Valencia was robbed on Thursday night, resulting in one suspect arrested and the other fled, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call for service regarding a robbery at Macy’s.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Snowstorm' of Drugs Thrown From Car During Short Pursuit in Westminster
In what police described as a "snowstorm,'' a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the driver refused...
Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena
A woman was in custody Friday for allegedly killing another woman in Pasadena, authorities said. Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a “fight” at the location, according to the Pasadena Police Department. “Upon arrival,...
newsantaana.com
SAPD detectives arrested four gang suspects on shooting and murder charges
In our continuous efforts to proactively address gang-related violence, the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving gang members wanted for several gang-related shootings. Based on objective facts gathered by Detectives, multiple search warrants were served throughout this week with the intent to apprehend these wanted and dangerous suspects.
localocnews.com
LBPD seeks public’s help in investigation of fatal traffic collision at PCH and Orange Avenue
Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white, four-door sedan, that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision on Nov. 21, 2022, which resulted in the death of a man. Follow-up investigation by...
