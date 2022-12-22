NC man arrested after infant sent to hospital for broken bones, head injury

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies said on Dec. 6, the McDowell County Department of Social Services reported a possible child abuse case to the sheriff’s office.

The infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville for their injuries.

Investigators arrested Ocampo on Monday following an investigation.

He is being held in custody on a $100,000 bond.

