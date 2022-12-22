ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kurt Blau
3d ago

I am a pipe filter/ plumber for 50 years a slow flow is what will prevent pipe damage the infrastructure is weak and has been neglected this is why they are telling you not to do it! They do not want their negligence exposed

RBK Houston Native!
3d ago

If Sylvester and Lina say Not to run the water to save your pipes and house… yeah go ahead and run that water…. It’s worked for many decades, the city should have better capacity if this is an issue

you're a liar
3d ago

I've lived close enough to the Canadian border since the 70's , I thought I was Canadian. all our lives when the temperature threatens to freeze everything solid, you turn on the damn water so you don't have to spend $thousands$ of dollars to replace all the pipes in your house. and oftentimes we would have to light a fire and put the hot coals under the engine just to get the car/truck started. so yeah, turn on your taps!

