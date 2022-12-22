SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Sunday, volunteers at the Zion Lutheran Church gave out food and winter clothes to those in need. A fully volunteer group gathered on Christmas day to give out supplies and a warm meal to the people of Schenectady. This group, the Street Soldiers, is out every Sunday, giving out everything from pantry food, clothes, to mugs and pet food. The group also accepts donations from those looking to help.

