Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Warming centers open in Washington County for residents without heat
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — As power outages continue in parts of the Capital Region, warming centers are available for residents in need. Washington County officials say NYSEG is working to restore outages in Salem, Granville, Hebron, Jackson and a few bordering areas of neighboring towns. Shelters can be...
WRGB
Capital City Rescue Mission serves thousands amid rise in homelessness
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Christmas day the Capital City Rescue Mission was filled with volunteers and those in need for the annual holiday feast. A 24-year-old Nova Turner was volunteering at her first holiday event. "It was important for me to be here today in particular because I'm so...
WRGB
Christmas comes to teens in Capital Region group homes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Saturday at St. Anne Institute in Albany, the girls got a Christmas surprise. Volunteers from Victory Church brought toys and supplies for the girls at the group home. After years of not being able to go in person due to COVID, Saturday the girls...
WRGB
Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
WRGB
Street Soldiers give out food, winter clothes in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Sunday, volunteers at the Zion Lutheran Church gave out food and winter clothes to those in need. A fully volunteer group gathered on Christmas day to give out supplies and a warm meal to the people of Schenectady. This group, the Street Soldiers, is out every Sunday, giving out everything from pantry food, clothes, to mugs and pet food. The group also accepts donations from those looking to help.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
WRGB
Decades old Christmas tradition goes virtual; organizers seek extra community support
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A tradition over two decades old had a change in course this year. The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) ‘Lights in the Park’ weeks long event had to move to the Altamont Fair Grounds. "No one wanted the show to not go on...
WRGB
Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club
Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
WRGB
Troy Farmers' Market helps shoppers find last-minute holiday treats
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Farmers Market, open on Christmas eve. Inside the Troy Atrium, almost all of the vendors out helping people get their last-minute Christmas shopping done. Anything you need for a Christmas Eve party was on sale. Selling lots of food and local crafts, the...
WRGB
Minimum wage for New Yorkers set to increase at the end of 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's mission to have minimum wage phase in to $15 an hour continues with an end of the year wage increase. Workers outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
WRGB
Christmas Day fire damages kitchen, displaces Pittsfield family
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A Pittsfield family is being helped by the Red Cross, after a fire Sunday afternoon damaged their kitchen. At 4:39 p.m., the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 23 East Mill Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from windows on the first floor of the building. The building is a 2-1/2 story wood frame apartment building with three living units.
WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
WRGB
Second arrest made in 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the killing of a Schenectady man- who was gunned down on the streets of Schenectady in 2019. Police say Leffon Adams Jr. is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, for shooting and killing Roscoe Foster.
Comments / 0