Houston, AK

Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear from North Slope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and teh Alaska Zoo is bringing one young cub some comfort this winter. According to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency was alerted last month to an approximately 10- to 11-month-old male bear cub wandering the Prudhoe Bay region, in the farthest north reaches of Alaska.
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents

Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Santa checks in with Palmer reindeer ahead of big night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Historic...
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska

Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office. Updated: 11 hours ago. An Alaska...
Delay on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion ends

Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Bean's Café passes out meals to those in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bean’s...
The Largest Ice Museum In The World Is Here In Alaska And It’s Absolutely Magical

The Aurora Ice Museum, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, is a unique attraction that allows visitors to experience the beauty of ice in a whole new way. The museum is built entirely out of ice and features ice sculptures, ice walls, and ice chandeliers. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, especially during the winter months when the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape is enhanced by the cold and snowy weather.
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?

Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned Prudhoe Bay polar bear cub

An underweight polar bear cub roaming alone near oil drilling facilities at Prudhoe Bay last month has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The bear was first spotted around Thanksgiving eating foxes and, after a few days, observers confirmed that it was orphaned, according to David Gustine, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s polar bear program lead.
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – A couple in Alaska said their doorbell camera recorded a moose leaving behind a surprise Christmas gift. Tyra Bogert and her husband watched the doorbell’s live stream when they got an alert that something was moving in front of their house. While it’s...
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired

The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
Falling fireball seen from Anchorage

A home security camera captured video of a fireball streaking across the sky over Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Ursid meteor shower, which is visible in the Northern Hemisphere from Dec. 13-24, peaks on Dec. 22, according to the American Meteor Society. (Source Video Courtesy of Brian Brettschneider via Storyful)
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’

Before both sides rested their case, David Eastman took the stand one last time answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government. Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. Updated: 5 hours ago. The situation...
Cold continues over mainland, snow heads to Panhandle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some Alaska residents are celebrating the winter solstice and the return of increasing amounts of daylight, the deep cold continues over Interior Alaska mid-week. The Interior will see lows drop to the 50s below at Fort Yukon and then range from the teens to 40s...
