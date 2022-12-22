ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

US Capitol insurrection: Tip led to Massachusetts doctor’s arrest

A tip to the FBI regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the arrest of a Massachusetts doctor, court records show. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, is facing a litany of charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground.
ASHLAND, MA
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
CBS News

Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve

A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Deadly collision involving pedestrian in Suitland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police […]
SUITLAND, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC12

Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.
PULASKI, VA
Shore News Network

28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on East Eager Street in Baltimore Friday morning. While investigating a reported shooting, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street on at approximately 11:52 a.m. The officers located a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. The post 28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

