1-year-old in Baltimore Amber Alert found safe
An Amber Alert has been issued in Baltimore for 1-year-old Damarie Williams. Police are looking for 32-year-old Dariel Martin Williams. Said to be armed and dangerous.
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
Man Shot In Head Days Before Christmas In Baltimore Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore this morning, authorities say. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of East Eager Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The...
'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals
BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...
US Capitol insurrection: Tip led to Massachusetts doctor’s arrest
A tip to the FBI regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 led to the arrest of a Massachusetts doctor, court records show. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, is facing a litany of charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground.
Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager
BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve
A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
BPD officer stripped of powers after indictment alleges marijuana dealing
A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.
Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
Deadly collision involving pedestrian in Suitland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died after a car hit him late Thursday night in Suitland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the man was in the roadway when the car hit him. Police […]
Baltimore County Police gives life-saving info for mental health crisis during holidays
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department is sharing life-saving information for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis during the holiday season. The department says that if you or someone you know is faced with a mental health issue contact suicide-prevention and crisis counselor by dialing 988.
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Victims in fatal Gaithersburg crash identified
Montgomery County, Maryland, police have identified the victims involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon. Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene along Muddy Branch Road near King James Way. The second victim, his wife, was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.
