BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO