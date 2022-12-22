Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
rigzone.com
Fire Detected Onboard Prelude FLNG Facility
A Shell spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone that a fire was detected onboard the Prelude Floating Liquid Natural Gas (FLNG) facility offshore Australia. “On Wednesday 21 December at 16:25 AWST, there was a small fire detected onboard Prelude in a turbine enclosure,” the Shell spokesperson told Rigzone. “The fire...
PV Tech
‘The fork in the road is upon us’: world must act immediately to meet net zero 2050, with solar and wind set to dominate, BNEF says
As of today, less than 10% of the necessary solar and wind power needed for a 2050 global net zero scenario exists, whilst global electricity generation will need to more than triple to 80,000TWh, according to the 2022 BloombergNEF (BNEF) New Energy Outlook. The report outlined two scenarios: a Net...
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
maritime-executive.com
Decarbonization of Sea Giants: SWS Awarded 1st AiP LNG/Hydrogen VLCC
RINA has announced the Approval in Principle (AiP) of the first very large crude carrier (VLCC) vessel using an innovative propulsion arrangement that reduces the ship’s resistance by 5-10%. This result is achieved by splitting the thrust of a single large propeller into two smaller ones, thus reducing the required ballast draft for the full propeller immersion, which in turn allows the reduction of the volume of the ballast tanks and, ultimately, of the overall ship dimensions and the required power for propulsion without impacting the cargo carrying capacity.
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad
ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, a Quiet Reckoning Over Offshore Wind | Opinion
Offshore-wind energy developers are discovering their projects' economic infeasibility.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
marinelink.com
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
Carbon-eating blocks ingest eight tonnes of CO2 a day, says company
A Limburg (Netherlands) company called Masterbloc has engineered an eco-friendly building material from steel slag left over from the steel industry, according to an article by The Brussels Times on Saturday. Masterbloc's product is CO-2 negative, with more CO2 absorbed during production than emitted. At the company's factory, some 8-...
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
PV Tech
The PV review, Q1 2022: manufacturing ramp-ups, equipment supply deals, Europe’s energy crisis
As 2022 comes to an end, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and trends of the last 12 months. Here we take a look at the major manufacturing announcements and PV equipment supply deals during Q1. With demand for solar modules...
rigzone.com
New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
The U.S. contributed six percent, or 212 billion cubic feet, to global estimated flaring volumes over the 12 months ending in June 2022, despite accounting for 24 percent of global natural gas supply in 2021. That’s according to a new Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) report, in which EIR investigated trends...
I Set Out To Uncover Why My Energy Bill Was So High. Here’s What I Found
The U.S. might want to transition to renewables, but it is still chained to oil and natural gas.
maritime-executive.com
Livestock Carrier Ordered Auctioned as Owner Abandons Ship and Crew
The Australian Federal Court is preparing to auction off the livestock carrier Yangtze Fortune which it believes has been abandoned by its owners while the International Transport Workers’ Federation is highlighting the ship as the latest example of owners mistreating their crews. The ITF is saying that it believes the livestock sector is in trouble with an increasing number of complaints and insolvencies.
