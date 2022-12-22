ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOL 11

Operation Santa's Sleigh is back after winter storm forces reschedule

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders across Ohio on Wednesday hosted the annual Operation Santa's Sleigh, joining together to help Santa deliver gifts to children's hospitals across the state. Although Winter Storm Elliott delayed the event until after Christmas, first responders said the change did not damper any holiday spirits....
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

When will wind speeds die down? :

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's winter storm brought some snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts, making already bitter air frigid. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through Friday, but when will they die down? The WTOL 11 Weather Team explains when you can expect winds to slow, as well as the science behind intense wind speeds.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

LIST | Christmas tree disposal times, locations in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Christmas officially over, many households will spend the next several days taking down decorations - Christmas trees included. Here's where, when and how you can recycle or dispose of your tree in various communities in northwest Ohio. This story will be updated as more information...
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Ohioans Urged To Prepare For Extreme Winter Weather

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—As a winter storm moves toward Ohio just in time for the busy holiday weekend, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is keeping in constant contact with the National Weather Service and state partners. The Ohio EMA team will continue to monitor the approaching winter weather system and...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
abc57.com

Dangerous winter weather through Saturday

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning, and travel could still be hazardous through Christmas morning, especially in Southwest Michigan. The heaviest, widespread snow falls Thursday night, up to six inches by Friday morning. Lake effect snow brings continuous snowfall to the snow belt through Sunday. The worst wind and likely blizzard conditions will be Friday afternoon with wind gusts topping 40 mph. The bitter cold is dangerous with a wind chill in the negative 20s. The weather will improve gradually through Saturday but travel, especially on back roads may be hazardous until next week.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Ales Krivec on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are definitely worth your time, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
