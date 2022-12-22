Read full article on original website
Operation Santa's Sleigh is back after winter storm forces reschedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders across Ohio on Wednesday hosted the annual Operation Santa's Sleigh, joining together to help Santa deliver gifts to children's hospitals across the state. Although Winter Storm Elliott delayed the event until after Christmas, first responders said the change did not damper any holiday spirits....
When will wind speeds die down? :
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's winter storm brought some snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts, making already bitter air frigid. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through Friday, but when will they die down? The WTOL 11 Weather Team explains when you can expect winds to slow, as well as the science behind intense wind speeds.
LIST | Christmas tree disposal times, locations in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Christmas officially over, many households will spend the next several days taking down decorations - Christmas trees included. Here's where, when and how you can recycle or dispose of your tree in various communities in northwest Ohio. This story will be updated as more information...
Ohioans Urged To Prepare For Extreme Winter Weather
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—As a winter storm moves toward Ohio just in time for the busy holiday weekend, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is keeping in constant contact with the National Weather Service and state partners. The Ohio EMA team will continue to monitor the approaching winter weather system and...
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
WATCH: DeWine, Ohio officials discuss preparations for incoming winter storm
Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about where the state stands with its winter weather preparations for the winter storm that will hit this holiday weekend.
ODOT officials prepare for winter storm, hundreds of thousands of pounds of salt on hand
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation said as of Monday, crews around the state have already used over 22,000 tons of salt, over 498,000 gallons of liquid de-icer and they have 753,000 tons of salt on hand for winter storms. ODOT said they have already driven to...
Dangerous winter weather through Saturday
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning, and travel could still be hazardous through Christmas morning, especially in Southwest Michigan. The heaviest, widespread snow falls Thursday night, up to six inches by Friday morning. Lake effect snow brings continuous snowfall to the snow belt through Sunday. The worst wind and likely blizzard conditions will be Friday afternoon with wind gusts topping 40 mph. The bitter cold is dangerous with a wind chill in the negative 20s. The weather will improve gradually through Saturday but travel, especially on back roads may be hazardous until next week.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. However, the National Weather Service is being a little more conservative with its estimates. A developing winter storm is expected to begin...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
National Weather Service says we will get hit with extreme winter weather, but it isn’t so sure about how much snow is coming
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The National Weather Service says the winds will howl and the temperatures will plummet this weekend, but it isn’t so sure about how much snow will hit us. A storm system “will bring strong winds, extreme cold and some snow to the region from late...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Ales Krivec on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are definitely worth your time, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson
The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
Things to keep in mind to stay safe, keep warm ahead of cold weather
SWANTON, Ohio — The brutally cold weather is heading to northwest Ohio this weekend and with high winds comes a high possibility of power outages. When it comes to keeping warm, there are options if your power goes out, but it's important to stay safe. "A lot of people...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
After long campaign by activists, Ohio bans gas chambers to euthanize domestic animals
OHIO, USA — A decades long effort by the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end a cruel method of euthanization has finally been explicitly enshrined in the Ohio Revised Code. Under the recently passed Senate Bill 164, county run animal shelters in Ohio will...
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m.
