Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning, and travel could still be hazardous through Christmas morning, especially in Southwest Michigan. The heaviest, widespread snow falls Thursday night, up to six inches by Friday morning. Lake effect snow brings continuous snowfall to the snow belt through Sunday. The worst wind and likely blizzard conditions will be Friday afternoon with wind gusts topping 40 mph. The bitter cold is dangerous with a wind chill in the negative 20s. The weather will improve gradually through Saturday but travel, especially on back roads may be hazardous until next week.

