Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department

Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment.

The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue tools.”

Community members were shocked to learn about the crime.

“I can’t believe someone would do something like that,” said Mary Cowder.

“It’s a shame that people have to stoop to something so low, I mean, the firefighters, I pray for those guys,” added Monica Ward.

Among the items stolen were a generator and hydraulic tools used to rescue people trapped in cars after a crash.

The theft comes at a time when icy conditions are in the forecast and crashes are more likely.

“You’re putting how many peoples’ lives in jeopardy, you know, if an accident happens and you don’t have the equipment to work with, it could cost someone’s life,” said Cowder.

Hopewell Township Police Department says it is investigating the theft and officers are in the process of interviewing people.

“I hope that they find this person soon and get the equipment back because I feel it’s extremely important,” said Cowder.

“If they find who did it, we don’t know if that stuff can be replaced, hopefully a fundraiser of some sort, hopefully people will step up,” suggested Ward.

The fire department’s post says the missing equipment is worth more than $30,000 and their insurance will only cover a portion of the cost to replace it.

The rest will have to come out of their own pocket.

“You just don’t have the money just replace things that cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Cowder.

Hopewell police ask that anyone who knows anything about this incident, give them a call at 724-378-0557.

