ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DmNJ_0jraf2CH00

Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment.

The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue tools.”

Community members were shocked to learn about the crime.

“I can’t believe someone would do something like that,” said Mary Cowder.

“It’s a shame that people have to stoop to something so low, I mean, the firefighters, I pray for those guys,” added Monica Ward.

Among the items stolen were a generator and hydraulic tools used to rescue people trapped in cars after a crash.

The theft comes at a time when icy conditions are in the forecast and crashes are more likely.

“You’re putting how many peoples’ lives in jeopardy, you know, if an accident happens and you don’t have the equipment to work with, it could cost someone’s life,” said Cowder.

Hopewell Township Police Department says it is investigating the theft and officers are in the process of interviewing people.

“I hope that they find this person soon and get the equipment back because I feel it’s extremely important,” said Cowder.

“If they find who did it, we don’t know if that stuff can be replaced, hopefully a fundraiser of some sort, hopefully people will step up,” suggested Ward.

The fire department’s post says the missing equipment is worth more than $30,000 and their insurance will only cover a portion of the cost to replace it.

The rest will have to come out of their own pocket.

“You just don’t have the money just replace things that cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Cowder.

Hopewell police ask that anyone who knows anything about this incident, give them a call at 724-378-0557.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QFyv_0jraf2CH00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

yulyn papendry
3d ago

I literally just read a story a few weeks ago that the exact same thing happened somewhere else. Why would anyone steal the jaws of life??? Like someone else said.....it's not an item that can be easily sold.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Families displaced after fire tears through historic Butler County town market on Christmas

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWEST SUNBURY, Pa. (KDKA) - Neighbors in a small borough of Butler County are reeling after a fire wiped away their local town market on Christmas morning. It also took the homes of four people living upstairs.Bright orange flames and heavy smoke consumed the air through West Sunbury on Sunday. It's all anyone could see from miles away.Brienna Simmons watched, in shock, knowing it was coming from Thompson's Market downtown."It was like a ball of fire just coming out," Simmons said. "It's like an unimaginable thing to even process."Simmons was born and raised in the borough, and always...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland man was drunk when he tried to steal cop car after crash with off-duty officer

State police say a Unity man was drunk when he crashed into an off-duty police officer then tried to escape by stealing a police cruiser. Richard Allen Wilden, 32, was charged with a felony count of attempted theft in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence along with five traffic citations for the alleged incident, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire

The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivers gifts to children on Christmas morning

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Members of the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivered gifts to families on Christmas morning. Firefighters met with staff members of the Beaver Falls Central Elementary School and asked them if they could think of any families they felt would need help to have an extra special Christmas. The staff members identified two families. Both families have children with some additional medical needs. Both families also had two children.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
MUNHALL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy