Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.WestloadedKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Dream Hotel project designed to benefit downtown Louisville, surrounding residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another new hotel gets the green light for construction in downtown Louisville. There will be a tax incentive for the developer, but there's also an agreement that extends benefits to the neighbors. "The Dream Hotel is a great one to go out on. It's a $100...
Here's where to drop off your Christmas trees in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Christmas now over, people all over Louisville are searching for places to dispose of their live trees. Louisville Metro Public Works will once again offer Christmas tree drop-off services, according to the City of Louisville's website. Christmas tree drop-off locations in Louisville. East District Recycling...
wdrb.com
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
WLKY.com
Firefighters work in frigid conditions to control 3 Bullitt County outbuilding fires on Christmas Eve
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Three outbuildings caught on fire in Bullitt County early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters, along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters, spent over five hours on Saturday battling the three separate fires. "No sooner than we got to...
Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
Wave 3
Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two women to the hospital Friday morning after neighbors and firefighters rescued them from their home. The women, Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Ms. Mary Burks, were identified as two recently retired Holy Cross High School teachers. The Holy Cross...
Woman dies in car crash near Lynn Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a utility pole near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium on Monday. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
LMPD marks 4 years since tragic death of Detective Diedre Mengedoht
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police honored the life of a fallen officer killed four years ago Saturday. Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed when her patrol vehicle was struck by an impaired driver. Police said her vehicle was stopped in the right lane of I-64 with its emergency equipment...
TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
UPDATE: Clarkville residents under carbon monoxide alert
The Clarksville Fire Department has responded to nearly two dozen calls of residents experiencing issues related to carbon monoxide inhalation since early Saturday.
WLKY.com
'Dangerous carbon monoxide issue': At least 4 people hospitalized in southern Indiana due to effects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE:Although Clarksville Fire Department officials are still working to determine the cause of today's carbon monoxide issues, Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the number of calls related to this incident have dropped dramatically as of noon. They are ending their emergency status and returning to normal operations.
Louisville plumbers seeing uptick in calls during deadly cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plumbers and HVAC specialists have seen an uptick in calls during the freezing temperatures. Ben Cloud with Maeser: Plumbing and HVAC said they have booked 65 service appointments and they do expect the number to rise. He said it's important to take care of your system...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area. RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.
WLKY.com
Going to or coming from Louisville for Christmas? Check interstate conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The road conditions continue to be treacherous in many areas in and around the Louisville area. People are still trying to get to gatherings with family and friends, but with bitterly cold conditions continuing for the holiday weekend, travel will be hazardous. Latest weather: Holiday forecast:...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
Wave 3
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
WUKY
'It is not fair': Parking authority backs off on some meter changes after public pushback, but questions remain
The Parking Authority heard strong opposition from downtown business owners, servers, and frequent patrons over their decision to increase parking meter fees, substantially expand the hours into evenings, and add Saturday metering. The flavor of the public comment portion of Thursday's special meeting on the issue was heated, with speakers...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0