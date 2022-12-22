ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's where to drop off your Christmas trees in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Christmas now over, people all over Louisville are searching for places to dispose of their live trees. Louisville Metro Public Works will once again offer Christmas tree drop-off services, according to the City of Louisville's website. Christmas tree drop-off locations in Louisville. East District Recycling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville animal rescue asks for help after 'extensive' loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While families were digging through stockings and tearing open presents, a Louisville animal rescue suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Facebook post, employees of No Kill Louisville walked into their Pet Food Bank facility and discovered a water pipe had ruptured, leaving the entire space flooded on Christmas day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman dies in car crash near Lynn Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a utility pole near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium on Monday. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area. RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
