Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
sciotopost.com
Arrested for Murder – Scioto County Finds Man on Loose
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have reported to have captured a man who has been wanted for almost a month for Murder. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Home Invasion
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are looking for two men who walked into a home of a man and robbed him at knifepoint. According to a Chillicothe police report on 12/22/22 they took a report of a man who lives on 5th street that said he was assaulted and robbed. In the report, the man said that he was sleeping in his apartment when two men entered his home through an unlocked door. One man who he reported he knows asked to borrow 200 dollars from him, but when he told the man he couldn’t the man started to look inside his drawers. A fight between the victim and one of the men occurred and the victim said that he took several blows to the head. One of the suspects then took out a knife and told him to unlock his safe while he looked around his apartment for things to steal. The second man, who was armed with a gun took a PS5 that was in the living room. The victim told police that the suspect stole the game system, THC dabs, and money before leaving the apartment.
Coal Grove, Ohio, police department receives violent crime prevention grant
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – The Coal Grove Police Department is one of 13 law enforcement agencies across Ohio receiving grant funding to help continue their efforts to prevent violent crime in their community. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the funding is being awarded to the 13 agencies through the 11th round of the […]
More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle involved in a Chillicothe police pursuit located
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County have located the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier today. The Chillicothe Police Department had been searching for a white Jeep SUV, driven by an African American male after it fled from a traffic stop near a “known drug house”. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, but eventually terminated it and issued a countywide BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver during level three snow emergency
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy in Pickaway County is listed in stable condition after hit by a suspected drunken driver. It happened Friday night on route 23 at Orr Road. The deputy was along the highway investigating a snow-related automobile crash when another motorist crashed into the stopped cruiser, which had his overhead emergency lights on. The deputy and another motorist were inside the cruiser but were not seriously injured.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters battle an early morning blaze
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to the 700 block of Loys Run RD shortly after 7 a.m. this morning for a working structure fire. When units arrived at the scene, reports say, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. Despite the severity of the fire, all occupants of the structure were able to evacuate and were accounted for according to a social media post from the Camp Creek Fire Department.
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
wchsnetwork.com
Son arrested in father’s death in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a man with killing his father in a Thursday afternoon shooting at a house in Milton. Police charged Jacob Beilstein, 23, with first degree murder after the death of his father, Mark Beilstein. Milton police arrived at a house on Woodmire Drive and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Shed fire prompts emergency response in Chillicothe on Christmas Eve
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shed caught fire on Christmas Eve in Chillicothe. It happened at around 6 p.m. in an alley behind Paint Street at West Seventh Street. Fire crews and police arrived to the shed burnt to the ground. A second shed close by was in jeopardy of catching on fire.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in sub-zero conditions
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, December 23, a vehicle fire was reported in the 1000 block of Sugar Tree Road. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says that before the arrival of deputies at the scene, the Scioto Township Fire personnel were already working to extinguish the flames.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy crashes into house in Chillicothe during snow storm
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is alright after their cruiser crashed into a house in Chillicothe. It happened around noon on Friday as the deputy was traveling near downtown at Western Avenue and Water Street when he swerved to miss an oncoming car, according to eyewitnesses. “A lady decided...
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WKYT 27
Sprinkler pipe bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WKYT) - The Flatwoods Police, fire department and public works crews were busy Christmas day responding to calls for service. Including one call of a busted sprinkler pipe inside Russell McDowell Intermediate school. According to a post on social media, units were on scene quickly, but water was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man last seen in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. They say that 33-year-old Michael Crouse was last seen on 20th St. in Huntington between March and May of 2021. They also say that he may have been in Las Vegas, Nevada in June of 2022. They say that he may […]
Comments / 0