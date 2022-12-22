Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Winter extremes finally begin to relent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries. Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for brutal cold, gusty winds and local lake flakes for your Christmas Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. With the strongest winds behind us and the snow off of Lake Erie missing metro Rochester well to the west we will go from Red to Yellow Alert for the remainder of today. Plan on very cold weather as you head out and about through the afternoon and...
Family waits on RG&E as live electrical currents run through their yard
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – It’s Christmas Eve, and the winter storm left many people without power. Crews have been out all night working to fix it. One family in Irondequoit had a utility pole crash into their back yard. “How are you doing? I’m with RG&E, do not go...
First Alert Weather: Cold and windy day ahead with flurries and lake flakes
Merry Christmas! Cold and windy day ahead with flurries and lake snows in Wyoming County. More wind and chill in the forecast today but not as bad as the past two days. Temps in the low 20s and some gusts today at 30-40mph. Just flurries for most of the region but some lake snow will continue off of Lake Erie centered around Wyoming County today with some impacts in southernmost Genesee County and a little at times into Livingston County.
Red Alert Weather: Damaging wind gusts, bitter cold and local lake snows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arctic front has moved through the region on Friday, bringing a round of damaging wind gusts 50-70mph with a peak gust at the ROC Airport so far to 69mph. Strong winds will continue into the afternoon and night with gusts 55-65mph through midnight. After midnight...
First Alert Weather Update: Red Alert continues to localized whiteouts, frigid temperatures and strong winds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our winter storm has lived up to the forecast, with frequent wind gusts 60-70 mph leaving tens of thousands of people without power, temperatures tumbling into the single digits, wind chills well below zero and and organizing band of lake effect snow. Issues will continue tonight, with wind gusts 50-60 mph, slowly dropping into early Saturday morning. Some power outages will likely continue into early Saturday. Winds will tend to be strongest between Buffalo and Rochester, including Monroe County. In addition to the wind, a band of lake effect snow will produce heavy snow from Buffalo to Genesee and Orleans county, and even into northwest Monroe County. Blizzard and whiteout conditions will be frequent there into the day Saturday. It’ll be nearly impossible to get an accurate measurement of snow, but if we could, these areas would see 6-12″ of snow, with heavier snow near Buffalo. Blizzard Warnings continue for Orleans and Genesee Counties, and a Winter Storm Warning for Monroe. Winter Weather Advisories are up for the rest of the area to account for the dangerous wind chills, gusty wind and blowing snow.
Power lines and trees down across Monroe County
GREECE – The wind was a major player today. There were power lines and trees down across Monroe County. It has calmed down a little now, but the storm is not over. Quinn Piazza of Greece said, “When I got up it wasn’t like this, it was raining, when I took a break it was snowing, and then when I had a 30 min break the roads were terrible.”
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
Final lantern lit on Brighton menorah to celebrate Hanukkah
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — People joined town officials at the Twelve Corners in Brighton to light the last lantern on the menorah on Sunday, the second to last night of Hanukkah. Faith leaders say the message behind the festival of lights is still very important. “We’re living in a world...
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night. Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.
Crews work to clean up toppled power lines in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, N.Y. — As the storm rolls in on Friday, high wind gusts are knocking down trees and taking out power lines, including in Wheatland where one tree fell across route 383. Power crews just removed the top portion of this small tree that toppled over on some powerlines...
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 25, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about giving on the biggest day of gift-giving. We’re also going to take a closer look at over-the-counter hearing aids, a game changer for many people. Learn what you should know before you buy.
Fans greet Buffalo Bills upon team’s arrival at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Fans are welcoming the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Day at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after the team returns from a victory against the Chicago Bears. The Bills (12-3) defeated the Bears (3-12) 35-13 at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon. The win clinches Buffalo its third...
Emmanuel Church of the Deaf holds Christmas mass in American Sign Language
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas church services were held all over Rochester on Sunday, including at the Emmanuel Church of the Deaf in St. Monica Church on Genesee Street. It’s the deaf Catholic church, part of the Diocese of Rochester. Mass was delivered in American Sign Language with a voice interpreter for hearing guests.
Reentry & substance abuse support program held its annual Christmas celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – During the year Reentry & Community Development Center, Inc. works with the City’s most vulnerable populations. They provide direct support services to men and women recently released from jail or prison, and those struggling with addiction. They are the only Black-led grassroots non-profit organization in...
Ukrainian family wishes for peace as they celebrate their first Christmas in America
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – She wrote a letter to Saint Nicholas she was asking for peace and light. Instead of a material gift, Tetyana Poverlyak’s 7-year-old daughter asked Santa to bring peace to her country. The holidays bring cheer, but for some families that might not be the case....
Consumer Alert: Considering buying now and paying later to do your last minute shopping? Read this first!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – You had the best of intentions. This would be the year you got all your Christmas shopping done early. But instead you’re among the many scurrying to finish with Christmas two days away. This consumer alert is for you. I’m examining the risks and benefits of those really popular buy now pay later loans. Those loans are now being used online as well as in stores.
