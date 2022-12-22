Read full article on original website
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had a the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Saturday’s game.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game
The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Patriots considering absolutely massive coaching move
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, even going back to the preseason after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach Bill Belichick went with a collaborative approach, tabbing former head coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to help run the offense – neither of whom had ever run an offense before. It didn’t really work, and it looks like the Patriots are considering a big off-season hire to address the problem.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Mall of America shooting a 'scary situation'
Several members of the New York Giants were inside the Mall of America on Friday night when gunshots rang out. None were injured but a 19-year-old man was left deceased. The players, staffers, and radio announcer, Bob Papa, who were inside the mall were immediately locked down. Giants team security...
USC transfer portal target Braden Fiske chooses Florida State over Trojans and Notre Dame
USC and Lincoln Riley have done really well in the transfer portal, and there will be more opportunities to add quality players in the coming weeks and months, but the Trojans did not have a good Christmas weekend in the portal. Just before Christmas Day, former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon...
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders' loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide his emotions while speaking with the media. While the defense blew their fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season, Jacobs said the offense was to blame.
