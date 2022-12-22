George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who's admitted to "embellishing" his résumé, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement about her fellow Republican on Wednesday. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO