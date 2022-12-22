Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
California serial killing suspect faces new charges in four other deaths, bringing total number of victims to seven
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man...
George Santos under investigation by New York prosecutor after resume ‘embellishing’
Congressman-elect George Santos, who admitted to "embellishing" his resume, is now being investigated by the Nassau County district attorney. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports on the allegations and what could happen next.Dec. 29, 2022.
N.Y. mom who works with abuse victims struck by SUV driven by estranged husband, who then stabbed her in front of kids, officials say
A New York woman who works with abuse victims after having gone through her own toxic marriage was seriously injured after her estranged husband mowed her down in front of their three children, officials allege. Sophia Giraldo, 41, is hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens after she was struck by...
Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime
Idaho police continue to search for a suspect in the murders of four college students and are clearing up widespread speculation circling online about a University of Idaho professor who was accused of being involved in the murders by a TikTok user. Police say at this time in the investigation they do not believe she was involved in the crime. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
Ringleader of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot sentenced to 19½ years in prison
A man convicted of playing a key role in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 19½ years in prison Wednesday, more than what was meted out to a co-defendant. A prosecutor called Barry Croft Jr., 47, an American version of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called...
New York mom hit by SUV driven by estranged husband with three children in car
Surveillance video shows a New York woman being hit by an SUV her estranged husband was driving while their three children were in the car. Investigators are working to learn more about the couple's relationship, and the woman remains in critical condition.Dec. 28, 2022.
Princeton University student who went missing on campus died by suicide, prosecutors say
The Princeton University student who went missing on campus and was found dead in October died by suicide, local prosecutors announced Wednesday. The cause of death of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was “bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity,” the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday, unveiling the autopsy results.
Man fatally slashed two strangers in random encounters around New York City, officials say
Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record. James Essig, chief of detectives for the New York...
Arizona judge rejects Katie Hobbs' request to sanction election denier Kari Lake
An Arizona judge on Tuesday rejected Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’s request to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state’s election results. Lake had filed a lawsuit alleging voter fraud and challenging the counting and certification of the November electoral contest...
New York prosecutor looking into Rep.-elect George Santos, citing 'fabrications and inconsistencies'
George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who's admitted to "embellishing" his résumé, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement about her fellow Republican on Wednesday. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Some Republicans call for Ethics Committee investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos
Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being investigated by the Nassau County District Attorney after admitting that he “embellished” his resume. Some House Republicans are calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation, but GOP leadership has remained quiet. “It’s just another sign of Republicans who are just not being held accountable at all by the leadership of their party and it is a disgrace,” said Democratic strategist Stephanie Schriock.Dec. 28, 2022.
Katie Hobbs seeks sanctions against Kari Lake after Arizona judge dismisses election challenge lawsuit
Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions Monday against Republican Kari Lake, less than 48 hours after a judge ruled against Lake's efforts to have herself declared the winner of Arizona's governor race. Hobbs and the county asked for sanctions against Lake and her legal team after...
Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday in a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of St. Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the Hennepin County medical examiner said in a statement. A statement on a GoFundMe...
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero's girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
Trail of blood found after 20-year-old Virginia father disappeared
Blood was found in the abandoned car of a 20-year-old Virginia father who has been missing for a week. His mother says the young man vanished a few days before Christmas, after he left the house and said he would be back in five to ten minutes for a planned date. NBC's Valerie Castro reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
Their colleges banned TikTok over security fears. These students vow it won't stop them from scrolling.
When some students return to their college campuses after the holidays, they may find themselves unable to log in to their favorite app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama announced this month that they would ban access to TikTok from campus Wi-Fi, in accordance with their respective governors’ executive orders to restrict the app on state-owned devices and networks.
EPA is investigating Colorado for potentially discriminating against Hispanic residents with air pollution regulations
DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That’s a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near Colorado’s...
Teen swimmer wins state title after recovering from shark attack
Lucy Art worried that she’d never competitively swim again after she was attacked by a shark while on vacation in March 2021. Now she’s won the Wisconsin state 50 free title after 20 months of hard work and determination.Dec. 29, 2022.
After deadly Buffalo blizzard, families scramble to find food and essentials
Families in western New York were scrambling to find food, medicine and other essentials Monday after a historic blizzard blocked roads and cut off electricity, forcing many major supermarkets and pharmacies to close. In Buffalo, where at least 18 people have died, the two largest supermarket chains have been closed...
