Mountainside, NJ

NBC News

Police say Idaho professor accused of murdering four students was not involved in the crime

Idaho police continue to search for a suspect in the murders of four college students and are clearing up widespread speculation circling online about a University of Idaho professor who was accused of being involved in the murders by a TikTok user. Police say at this time in the investigation they do not believe she was involved in the crime. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

New York prosecutor looking into Rep.-elect George Santos, citing 'fabrications and inconsistencies'

George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who's admitted to "embellishing" his résumé, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement about her fellow Republican on Wednesday. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Some Republicans call for Ethics Committee investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being investigated by the Nassau County District Attorney after admitting that he “embellished” his resume. Some House Republicans are calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation, but GOP leadership has remained quiet. “It’s just another sign of Republicans who are just not being held accountable at all by the leadership of their party and it is a disgrace,” said Democratic strategist Stephanie Schriock.Dec. 28, 2022.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday in a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of St. Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the Hennepin County medical examiner said in a statement. A statement on a GoFundMe...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Their colleges banned TikTok over security fears. These students vow it won't stop them from scrolling.

When some students return to their college campuses after the holidays, they may find themselves unable to log in to their favorite app. The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama announced this month that they would ban access to TikTok from campus Wi-Fi, in accordance with their respective governors’ executive orders to restrict the app on state-owned devices and networks.
AUBURN, AL
NBC News

EPA is investigating Colorado for potentially discriminating against Hispanic residents with air pollution regulations

DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That’s a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

