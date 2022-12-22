Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news
It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss
The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los
Eagles OT Lane Johnson reportedly will miss rest of regular season with abdominal injury
The Philadephia Eagles lost another huge piece of their offense after offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly suffered an abdominal injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The injury will knock him out for the remaining two games of the regular season, but there is a chance he can return for the playoffs.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
numberfire.com
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable to return in Week 16
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was spotted on the sidelines as the Packers came out for the second half, and it was reported soon afterwards that the breakout rookie is questionable to return to the game after picking up a hip injury.
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out for remainder of regular season, 'unlikely' to return in playoffs
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Per Schefter, Tannehill is "unlikely" to return in the playoffs after he underwent ankle surgery. Expect Malik Willis to start under center going forward. For Week 16's matchup against a Houston Texans' unit allowing 14.3...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins active for Baltimore's Week 16 contest versus Falcons
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is available for Week 16's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Watkins is active on Saturday despite being claimed by the Ravens earlier this week. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense giving up 30.3 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Watkins to see 1.9 targets.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jeff Green (hand/finger) expected to miss at least 4 weeks
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (head/finger) is expected to miss extended time after suffering a fractured hand and sprained finger. Green will not be available for around a month after he suffering hand and finger injuries on Friday. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes with Denver's second unit while Green is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. James is expected to play on Christmas despite being listed with left ankle soreness. In 38.5 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.9 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
USC transfer portal target Braden Fiske chooses Florida State over Trojans and Notre Dame
USC and Lincoln Riley have done really well in the transfer portal, and there will be more opportunities to add quality players in the coming weeks and months, but the Trojans did not have a good Christmas weekend in the portal. Just before Christmas Day, former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon...
