Michael
3d ago
So sad! The cops do their jobs and arrest these animals, and our woke prosecutors and judges let ‘em go! That beautiful lady should be with her family!!!
11
LaLamc
3d ago
He should been given life w/o the possibility of parole. The assistant Prosecutor should be fired & never serve as a prosecutor again. She nor the court did their due diligence to keep this mother safe. The only justice is that her boyfriend died & hopefully is in purgatory awaiting the lake of fire.
11
Dexter
3d ago
Life sentence would have been more appropriate considering Michigan doesn't have the death penalty....he's a menace to society.....had that been your mother...daughter....sister what sentence would have been appropriate justice for U?
10
