Carlsbad, NM

Alcohol a factor in deadly head-on car crash near Carlsbad, police say

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
A man from The Woodlands, Texas was killed Wednesday when he drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle in Lea County near Carlsbad, police said.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the incident, and that seatbelts were properly used.

Earl Burton, 45, was driving east in a westbound lane on U.S. Highway 62/180 in a Nissan, when he collided with a vehicle driving west, according to a news release from New Mexico State police.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. Dec. 21, police said, near the Eddy-Lea county border east of Carlsbad.

The 46-year-old driver of the westbound vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Burton was killed in the crash, the release read, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

The crash was under investigation, police said.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

