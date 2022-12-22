Fort McCoy receiving $64M in building upgrades

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy is getting $64 million in infrastructure updates as part of Congress’s latest national defense spending bill.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said $38 million would be used to improve enlisted barracks and $26 million for officer barracks.

Baldwin said her last visit to the fort highlighted some of the buildings falling into disrepair, and as a premier cold-weather training site, she said the updates are needed.

“These new accommodations will provide permanently constructed barracks buildings to house about 400 soldiers and about 160 officers during their annual training and mobilizations,” said Sen. Baldwin.

Baldwin said she expects the work to begin in the new year.

