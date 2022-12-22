ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Fort McCoy receiving $64M in building upgrades

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46C4Uq_0jraeFh600

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy is getting $64 million in infrastructure updates as part of Congress’s latest national defense spending bill.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said $38 million would be used to improve enlisted barracks and $26 million for officer barracks.

Baldwin said her last visit to the fort highlighted some of the buildings falling into disrepair, and as a premier cold-weather training site, she said the updates are needed.

“These new accommodations will provide permanently constructed barracks buildings to house about 400 soldiers and about 160 officers during their annual training and mobilizations,” said Sen. Baldwin.

Baldwin said she expects the work to begin in the new year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Door County Granary, Sister Bay fire department set to benefit from federal spending bill

WASHINGTON - Two Door County projects are set to benefit next year following the passing of the $1.7 trillion spending bill by Congress. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society will receive $3.3 million for an agricultural museum and community gathering space at the Door County Granary, along Sturgeon Bay's waterfront, while the volunteer Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department will get $900,000 for new fire apparatus. ...
STURGEON BAY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Altra Federal Credit Union awards $10,000 to Evergreen Elementary PTO

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Altra Federal Credit Union is helping community members ‘live their best life.’ Employees nominate organizations for the Best Life Community Awards. Some local winners including Freedom Honor Flight, Cappella Performing Arts Center, and 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection received $1500 in donation funds. The community got involved with nominations too. By popular vote, Evergreen Elementary PTO in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy