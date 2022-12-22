Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 09:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 09:58:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 8 and 14 feet. * WHERE...The north-facing beaches from northwest to northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves. Localized beach erosion is possible.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 07:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Washington, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 12.5 feet Thursday, January 05. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/12/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Watch issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
