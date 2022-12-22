Effective: 2022-12-26 12:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area this afternoon, bringing a period of light snow through the evening hours. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this afternoon, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV ・ 44 MINUTES AGO