Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 08:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility reduced to one half mile at times. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds have peaked and will slowly diminish this afternoon through tonight. This will lead to less blowing snow and improving visibility along the Glenn Highway through Thompson Pass.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 12:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming Period of light snow possible today A fast-moving clipper system will cross through the area this afternoon, bringing a period of light snow through the evening hours. Accumulations are forecasted to be a couple tenths of an inch to a half of an inch. This could result in slick road conditions resulting in hazardous travel this afternoon, especially on untreated surfaces. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before heading out this morning.
