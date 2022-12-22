Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer, wrestling and water polo
Highlights from Wednesday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Zane Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Daniel Ortiz finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Luke Ortiz had 11 points and three blocks, and Colin Guenther and Josh Ullegue each contributed six points to lead Buena (10-2) to a 59-49 win over Simi Valley in a nonleague game. Justin Rener scored 19 points, Caleb Peters had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Kyle Hoffer took five charges for the Pioneers.
- Andy Olmos drained six 3-pointers and finished with 37 points to lead Santa Clara to a 64-59 victory against Verdugo Hills at the Winter Slam Jam Tournament in Van Nuys.
- Lucas Fenske hit six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead Moorpark to a 67-65 win over Chatsworth at the Faith Baptist Tournament.
- Charlie Muir finished with 27 points, Cooper Lucas had 17 points and Johnny Kostenuik added seven points to lead Newbury Park (13-2) to a 67-41 victory over Viewpoint at the Faith Baptist Tournament.
- Stevie Prudholme scored 22 points, Stevie Amar had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Brett Johnson had nine points for Oaks Christian (12-2) in its 55-52 loss to Shalhevet at the Faith Baptist Tournament.
- Christian Garcia had 10 points and three steals, Sergio Ornelas finished with nine points and eight rebounds, and Alex Tamayo had eight points and five rebounds to lead Pacifica (5-8) to a 47-45 overtime win over Fillmore in a nonleague game. Jack Morris finished with 26 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds, Jacob Munoz had nine points, three rebounds and three steals, and Isaac Weslow had four points and eight rebounds for the Flashes (4-8).
- Marc Ortiz and Genesis Baniwas each scored 10 points and Da'shaye Williams had eight points for Channel Islands (6-8) in its 56-39 loss to Dos Pueblos in a nonleague game.
- Nick Drucker hit four 3-pointers for a team-high 16 points and Ashton Brown scored 15 points for Foothill Tech (7-8) in its 50-48 loss to Thacher on the final day of the Jim Bayshore Classic in Carpinteria.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Kristan Yumul scored 25 points, Mika Jarrett had 20 points and Sofia Salgado added 11 points for Oxnard (8-4) in its 65-63 loss to Orcutt Academy in the Gold Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
- Haven Ramirez finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Mimi Moon had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Mister Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds for Pacifica in its 50-39 loss to Hart in the Gold Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
- Mathis Dritz had 19 points and seven rebounds, Devin Feiereisen had 15 points, three assists and two steals, Emma Ange finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Alyssa Jackson had seven points and three assists, and Taylor Swanson contributed five rebounds, three blocks and two assists for Westlake (7-3) in its 62-55 loss to Bishop Montgomery in the Gold Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
- Emily Lim had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Keilani Peralta had 13 points, three assists and two rebounds, Christa Contreras finished with nine points and 12 rebounds, and Makenna Phelan contributed five points, three rebounds and three assists for Camarillo in its 54-44 loss to San Marcos in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
- Faith O’Daniel and Omamoke Okah each scored 10 points and Makena Melito had seven points for Oaks Christian (7-5) in its 43-34 loss to Del Norte in the Green Division of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.
BOYS SOCCER
- Kevin Parker and Diego Estrada scored goals and Brady Karsten had an assist to lift Thousand Oaks to a 2-1 victory over Oxnard in the championship match of the Thousand Oaks Holiday Classic. For the Yellowjackets (10-1-3), Christian Escarcega scored the goal in their first loss of the season. Oxnard defeated Van Nuys 3-0 in an earlier game. Escarcega had a goal and an assist, Abraham Servin and Justin Cruz scored goals, Ruben Martinez finished with two assists, and Anthony Velasquez posted the shutout in net.
- Tony Delgado scored the lone goal off an assist from Alejandro Arellano in the first half and Alan Gomez earned the shutout in net to lead Rio Mesa (1-7-3) to a 1-0 win over Lennox Academy at the Thousand Oaks Holiday Classic. In their second game of the day, Alejo Lopez scored a goal off an assist from Arellano in a 1-1 draw with Cabrillo.
GIRLS SOCCER
- Clara Caulfield scored the lone goal off an assist from McKenna Kolarik and Jamie Campbell earned the shutout in net to lead Newbury Park to a 1-0 victory over Camarillo.
BOYS WRESTLING
- Leo Ignacio, Daniel Godinez, David Perez, Kaiden Swichend, Matthew Hernandez, and Eduardo Agraz each won by fall to lead Rio Mesa to a 69-9 victory over Pacifica in a league meet.
GIRLS WATER POLO
- Rio Mesa defeated Santa Paula 14-1. For the Cardinals (4-4), Lindsey Ramirez had four steals, three ejections drawn, won three sprints and scored the lone goal.
