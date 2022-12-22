It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO