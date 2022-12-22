Read full article on original website
Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas
If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
The best restaurant in Texas, according to Guy Fieri
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
Texas city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might just conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
Houston Chronicle
New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston
Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity
Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning and the holidays are what’s on top of everyone’s mind in the Lone Star State as the Dallas Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs inch closer and closer to their respective championships; someone down south got a head start on winning thanks to the lottery.
qcnews.com
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
KSAT 12
TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
Central Texas restaurant one of best new restaurants in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is known for its food scene from all over the state whether it’s Dallas, Fort Worth San Antonio, Houston or the smaller cities, but there’s a new restaurant in Austin that was a must-visit in 2022. A report from Love...
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Unique Guinness World Records done by Texans in Texas
The state of Texas is known (and sometimes mocked) for several of its southern (and often cliché) staples.
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?
"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
