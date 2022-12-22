ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas

If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
95.5 KLAQ

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
CW33

Texas city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might just conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
Houston Chronicle

New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston

Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
US105

Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity

Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
qcnews.com

Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
KSAT 12

TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
Highway 98.9

Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
