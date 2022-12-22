ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Related
kwhi.com

LAGRANGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP DEPUTY SANTA PROGRAM

Students from La Grange High School helped out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with their annual “Deputy Santa” toy drive and “Bucks for Bikes” program. The Student Council, National Honors Society, and the Interact Club thanked their fellow students for helping them in collecting 100 toys for the drive, and they also raised over $1,300 for “Bucks for Bikes.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA TO HOLD “STATE OF THE CITY” MEETING

The City of Navasota has announced plans for its annual “State of the City” Meeting. The event is being held on Wednesday, January 11, at the Navasota Center. It is hosted each year by the Navasota/Grimes County Chamber of Commerce and the Navasota Examiner newspaper. This year’s meeting...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB

Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
GIDDINGS, TX
KBTX.com

Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
SHIRO, TX
kwhi.com

COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000

A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CultureMap Houston

Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M

Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
coveringkaty.com

American Wire Group selects Katy for major distribution hub

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thirty to 50 new jobs are coming to Katy when American Wire Group opens a new 205,000-square-foot distribution facility off Katy Brookshire Road near Pederson Road in Waller County. AWGs third national distribution facility, located at 29921 Medline Lane, will open in early 2023....
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. E-911 DIRECTOR SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES ‘FANTASTIC’

Washington County E-911 Director Robyn Hood says the county is doing very well with response times to emergency calls. On Tuesday, Hood told County Commissioners that response times are “fantastic” for city and county departments. She said dispatch is at 37 seconds processing time for priority one calls, which are considered the highest priority.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION

The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL HOLDING EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING

The Brenham City Council will be discussing a pair of items in executive session at their next meeting on Tuesday. One of the items is to discuss the process for the annual evaluation of the City Manager, which is scheduled to occur during their January 19th meeting. This will be...
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD FINAL MEETING OF 2022

The Washington County Commissioners are scheduled to hold their final meeting of 2022 on Tuesday. Agenda items include granting authorization to the County Judge, County Auditor, and County Treasurer to make budget amendments and budget line-item transfers, if necessary, to close out the 2022 fiscal year for Washington County. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota man killed in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
MIDLAND, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine

A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Highway 80 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
MIDLAND, TX

