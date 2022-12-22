Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP DEPUTY SANTA PROGRAM
Students from La Grange High School helped out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with their annual “Deputy Santa” toy drive and “Bucks for Bikes” program. The Student Council, National Honors Society, and the Interact Club thanked their fellow students for helping them in collecting 100 toys for the drive, and they also raised over $1,300 for “Bucks for Bikes.”
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA TO HOLD “STATE OF THE CITY” MEETING
The City of Navasota has announced plans for its annual “State of the City” Meeting. The event is being held on Wednesday, January 11, at the Navasota Center. It is hosted each year by the Navasota/Grimes County Chamber of Commerce and the Navasota Examiner newspaper. This year’s meeting...
kwhi.com
DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
KBTX.com
Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
coveringkaty.com
American Wire Group selects Katy for major distribution hub
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thirty to 50 new jobs are coming to Katy when American Wire Group opens a new 205,000-square-foot distribution facility off Katy Brookshire Road near Pederson Road in Waller County. AWGs third national distribution facility, located at 29921 Medline Lane, will open in early 2023....
Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says
Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. E-911 DIRECTOR SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES ‘FANTASTIC’
Washington County E-911 Director Robyn Hood says the county is doing very well with response times to emergency calls. On Tuesday, Hood told County Commissioners that response times are “fantastic” for city and county departments. She said dispatch is at 37 seconds processing time for priority one calls, which are considered the highest priority.
kwhi.com
AMAZON PRIME AIR LAUNCHES IN COLLEGE STATION
The city of College Station was one of two locations chosen for the launch of the new Amazon Prime Air. Amazon Prime Air is a new service that allows delivery of products by drone. According to Amazon, the project has been in the works since 2013, and College Station was...
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL HOLDING EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING
The Brenham City Council will be discussing a pair of items in executive session at their next meeting on Tuesday. One of the items is to discuss the process for the annual evaluation of the City Manager, which is scheduled to occur during their January 19th meeting. This will be...
fox26houston.com
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD FINAL MEETING OF 2022
The Washington County Commissioners are scheduled to hold their final meeting of 2022 on Tuesday. Agenda items include granting authorization to the County Judge, County Auditor, and County Treasurer to make budget amendments and budget line-item transfers, if necessary, to close out the 2022 fiscal year for Washington County. The...
Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department. According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence. Authorities say, Ross and the...
KBTX.com
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
Firefighters battling large fire at commercial park in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial park off the North Freeway in the Spring area Friday morning, according to the Spring Fire Department. This started just before 5 a.m. near Booker Road just near the Grand Parkway. Spring firefighters are getting help from...
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Comments / 0