BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
Firefighters Called Out To Battle Blaze Near East Allison Road
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 23rd
CHEYENNE – Last Friday really helped me get into the Christmas spirit! I was invited to Afflerbach Elementary School to read Christmas books to the students. It was the last day of school and everyone, including teachers, were wearing their favorite pajamas. I wished I had known; I showed up in a tie. My favorite book, out of the four I read was, “The Broken Ornament.” It was a sad book and brought out my emotional side. The kids were great and their excitement for Christmas really got me in the holiday spirit. Thanks for the invite, AES.
BREAKING: Hotly Awaited Cheyenne Venue Opens New Year’s Eve!
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/22/22–12/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Warm Christmas holiday temps to carry into next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The holiday weekend warm-up after a week of bitter cold will carry forward into the last week of 2022. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has forecast a high today of 42 degrees. Under sunny skies, a west-northwest wind will blow at 20–30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. That could create some travel difficulty for light, high-profile vehicles on Interstates 25 and 80.
Obituaries: Garcia; Jewell; Stickel
Robert “Rudy” Garcia: January 15, 1948 – December 19, 2022. Robert “Rudy” Garcia, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. Rudy was the adopted son of his grandparents, Mary and Pedro Campos. His childhood was lovingly spent with aunts, uncles and a countless number of cousins. He attended the University of Wyoming and worked as an engineer at the Union Pacific for 47 years. He was a proud military veteran.
RSV, COVID, flu patients filling Wyoming hospitals
Hospitals across the country are reportedly filling up with young patients suffering from the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Wyoming is no exception. Levi Keener is director of clinical operations at Community Hospital in Torrington. He said last week was a bad one. “Monday we were at...
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
Cheyenne Police Department seeks help identifying suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying two subjects with potential information regarding a burglary that occurred at a local business in November. The burglary took place on the 1200 block of Ridge Road at approximately 6 a.m. Nov. 27. Video footage of...
Cheyenne crash claims life of driver; fatigue may be a factor, police say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. and claimed the life of the driver. Pending next of kin notification, police have not released the identity of the driver.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
BLM Seeks Public Comments on Proposed Oil and Gas Lease Sale
CHEYENNE — In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 115 oil and gas parcels totaling 95,580 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. The...
Fernando Perez named Laramie County Community College’s men’s soccer team head coach
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College has hired Fernando Perez as the next head coach of the Golden Eagle’s men’s soccer team. Perez, served as the interim head coach for the Golden Eagles men’s soccer team for the past year; helping to lead the team to at the Region IX Championship game. Prior to serving as interim head coach, Perez was an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles for two years and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Montana State University-Billings.
This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Cowboys open conference play at Fresno State on Wednesday
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys open Mountain West play on Wednesday with a trip to Fresno State for a 9 p.m. start in a contest on CBS Sports Network. It marks the second time in the last three seasons that the Brown and Gold have opened conference play at Fresno State.
