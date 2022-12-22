ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia congressional delegation wants more time to ensure accurate broadband maps

By Rebecca Grapevine
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session; January 6th interviews

Guest Host Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Chuck Bullock, professor of political science, The University of Georgia. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, politics reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. Teri Anulewicz, @tanulewicz, state representative, District 42 (D) The breakdown. 1. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails

Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy