Georgia congressional delegation wants more time to ensure accurate broadband maps

Read full article on original website
Related
Potential for a new national park gets caught up in political red tape
—— Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new national park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Many hoped the proposed expansion of what’s now the Ocmulgee National Historic...
The Senate passes election reform designed to head off another Jan. 6
Lawmakers have said over and over that they want to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack on the U.S. Capitol from ever happening again. It took almost two years, but on Thursday, as part of a government spending package, the Senate passed the first federal elections legislation to that aim. The...
Political Rewind: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session; January 6th interviews
Guest Host Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Chuck Bullock, professor of political science, The University of Georgia. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, politics reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. Teri Anulewicz, @tanulewicz, state representative, District 42 (D) The breakdown. 1. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Mass layoffs are being announced by companies. If these continue, will you be ready?
Dozens of companies have announced mass layoffs this year and there might be more still to come in 2023. Are you in a job or industry that's at risk of being cut? Do you have questions or concerns about how best to prepare for the possibility of a layoff and a looming recession? NPR wants to hear from you.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0