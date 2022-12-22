As the Elon Musk-owned Twitter suspended waves of journalists last week after sweeping rule changes, one Inlander reporter — me — had his Twitter account temporarily suspended. Friday morning, my Twitter account had been locked after I posted a thread connecting alt-right propagandist David Reilly to campaign ads produced for the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. I'd posted screenshots showing the ad company paid by the Republicans — Idaho Dynamics — used the same P.O. Box as Reilly's campaign, triggering someone to absurdly report my account for "doxxing," publishing private address information. My account was restored Saturday evening. A tweet from extremism reporter Nick Martin inspired Ella Irwin, vice president of Trust and Safety at Twitter, to acknowledge that the employee who handled the complaint had screwed up. In the meantime, I've learned that another North Idaho-based political ad company, "Red Shield Media" was created last year by "Matthew Colligan." That matches the name of one of Reilly's alt-right comrades, nicknamed "Millennial Matt," who registered to vote in Idaho in 2019. But under Twitter's new regime, is that the kind of thing that's legal to post? (DANIEL WALTERS)

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO