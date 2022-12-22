Read full article on original website
lynda thompson
3d ago
by the way accreditation is not in jeopardy...the media and rinos and dems need to stop scaring people....so much hyperventilating about it last. night...for no reason.
Reply
3
lynda thompson
3d ago
great job elected trustees and Dr gregory south sounds like a good hire..interested in the outcome of the swayne investigation.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Students rallying for the reinstatement of North Idaho College president Nick Swayne
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College students and other community members plan to rally tonight to demand that trustees reinstate NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Students will gather at 5 p.m. outside the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the...
Former Coeur d’Alene city attorney files lawsuit against North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mike Gridley, who retired in...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
idahoednews.org
UPDATED: State Board pledges to stand behind NIC’s students
The State Board of Education is concerned about North Idaho College’s accreditation woes, but “has limited ability to do anything about it,” board President Kurt Liebich said Wednesday. However, Liebich also said the State Board will stand behind students at the beleaguered Coeur d’Alene-based community college, which...
NIC trustees to meet Wednesday to discuss 'possible' open-meeting law violations
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, and among other things, they will discuss correcting several “possible” open-meeting law violations that occurred during meetings the week of Dec. 5, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Meanwhile,...
Numerica donates $40K for youth organizations in Spokane and north Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Numerica donated $40,000 toward organizations that invest in local children and families, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. In Coeur d’Alene, Union Gospel Mission Center for Women and Children received a $10,000 gift. The organization provides food, counseling and pathways for families to obtain permanent...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smiles all around for NIC students
The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
North Idaho College's future is uncertain if accreditation is lost
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If North Idaho College loses accreditation, two things are certain: credits earned won’t be transferable and students won’t be eligible for federal financial aid, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beyond that, the path is foggy. “This is uncharted territory,” said Mike Keckler, chief...
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
koze.com
Spokane Valley Man Sentenced for Involvement in Shooting Death of Coeur d’Alene Teen
COEUR D’ALENE, ID – A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in the shooting death of a 18-year-old man who was pushed out of a vehicle in Coeur d’Alene after being shot six times. The US Attorneys Office says Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher was sentenced this week for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
North Idaho mayor raises get green light
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved drafting an ordinance to raise the salaries of city council members and the mayor effective January 2024, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This topic always seems self-serving when you have a bunch of elected officials up...
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
police1.com
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
Top 10 news stories in Spokane, Inland Northwest for 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been a busy news year in Spokane and the Inland Northwest, with stories that will have an impact into the new year. Here is a look at the Top 10 local news stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.
Coeur d'Alene City Council to consider raising wages
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's been more than five years since members of the Coeur d'Alene City Council received a raise. Tuesday, they're scheduled to discuss whether it's time for another one, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Council members, who are part time, currently receive...
"It’s us speaking as one voice": North Idaho College employees vote no confidence in board
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College faculty and staff issued resolutions of no confidence in the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Separate resolutions passed by both the Faculty Assembly and the Staff Assembly contend the board is failing...
Has Gonzaga turned its season around? Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast
Once a week, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball. On this week's episode, Sac and Jack discuss Gonzaga's victory over Alabama and how excited they are for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe...
inlander.com
Musk's Twitter briefly suspends Inlander reporter for alt-right reporting. Plus, anti-abortion group gets fined, and Camp Hope gets a reprieve.
As the Elon Musk-owned Twitter suspended waves of journalists last week after sweeping rule changes, one Inlander reporter — me — had his Twitter account temporarily suspended. Friday morning, my Twitter account had been locked after I posted a thread connecting alt-right propagandist David Reilly to campaign ads produced for the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. I'd posted screenshots showing the ad company paid by the Republicans — Idaho Dynamics — used the same P.O. Box as Reilly's campaign, triggering someone to absurdly report my account for "doxxing," publishing private address information. My account was restored Saturday evening. A tweet from extremism reporter Nick Martin inspired Ella Irwin, vice president of Trust and Safety at Twitter, to acknowledge that the employee who handled the complaint had screwed up. In the meantime, I've learned that another North Idaho-based political ad company, "Red Shield Media" was created last year by "Matthew Colligan." That matches the name of one of Reilly's alt-right comrades, nicknamed "Millennial Matt," who registered to vote in Idaho in 2019. But under Twitter's new regime, is that the kind of thing that's legal to post? (DANIEL WALTERS)
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 2