Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz. A Dominican court has convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz. Ortiz was shot in the back at close range while at a bar with friends in Santo Domingo. The court said Tuesday that two men, including the alleged shooter were given 30-year sentences. Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. American private investigators hired by Ortiz concluded that the Hall of Fame slugger was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him. Dominican authorities, however, believe the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin, who was sitting at the same table.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO