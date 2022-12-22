Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:10 p.m. EST
Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz. A Dominican court has convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz. Ortiz was shot in the back at close range while at a bar with friends in Santo Domingo. The court said Tuesday that two men, including the alleged shooter were given 30-year sentences. Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. American private investigators hired by Ortiz concluded that the Hall of Fame slugger was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him. Dominican authorities, however, believe the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin, who was sitting at the same table.
KHQ Right Now
Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
KHQ Right Now
Kim Kardashian ‘hated’ not understanding ‘attorney lingo’ during her criminal justice reform campaign
Kim Kardashian “hated” not understanding “attorney lingo” when she visited the White House to campaign for criminal justice reform. She spoke about being unprepared on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL Podcast’ on Monday (26.12.22), admitting she didn’t even know the DoJ abbreviation stood for Department of Justice.
Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge
In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 26th
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has formally lifted a ban on the import of full-body sex dolls, ending years of debate over how much the government can interfere in private life. Although there are no laws or regulations banning the import of sex dolls, hundreds, and perhaps...
Comments / 0