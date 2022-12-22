ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
CASTLETON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State police arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23 of Troy on December 16 and Heather M. Martino, 31 of Castleton on December 17. The pair was allegedly involved in giving minors weed.

On December 15, investigators got a law enforcement referral from Child Protective Services (CPS) reporting a child under the age 15 became ill after smoking weed. After an investigation, police report Lyle and Martino gave three children under the age of 15 weed at a residence in Castleton back in September. Police explain one of the children became ill and medical advisement was required.

Charges for Kimberly L. Lyle and Heather M. Martino

  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child
  • Three counts of third degree criminal sale of cannabis
According to police, Lyle and Martino surrendered themselves to Schodack state police for processing. Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Schodack Town Court on December 28 and released.

NEWS10 ABC

