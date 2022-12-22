Read full article on original website
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 22. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Casper fugitive on the run since August brought peacefully into custody
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man wanted since August in connection with an aggravated assault and police chase complied with all officer commands when he was arrested last weekend, according to a Casper police affidavit. Joshua Crook, 33, was also the subject of a high-profile police operation in west...
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
UPDATE: Heat Miser Arrested, Caught Trying to Melt Natrona County Down
UPDATE: Heat Miser was arrested by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office this morning. In a recent post on Facebook, the NCSO wrote that at around 5 p.m. last night Heat Miser was caught in action attempting to melt the County down. "He was taken into custody by deputies and booked...
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/13/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
‘Overwhelming amount of accidents’ prompt Casper police to declare ‘snow day’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has declared a “snow day” in response to an “overwhelming amount of accidents being reported within the city, and due to the private wreckers on our rotation also being overwhelmed.”. In a release Wednesday evening, Casper police said they...
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
Slick Roads In and Around Natrona County, High Wind Watch
The National Weather Service forecasts today is partly sunny with a high near 44. Tonight the wind could gust as high as 48 mph. There is a high wind watch in effect until Tuesday morning. Wyoming Department of Transportation currently reports slick roads in spots around most of Natrona County.
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter
The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until...
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles
Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville. This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record
Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Multiple Casper-area agencies plan emergency sheltering during intense cold weather event
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple agencies in Natrona County are planning for emergency sheltering as intense cold weather blankets the area today through Friday morning. According to Natrona County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army Casper Corps, American Red Cross of Wyoming, and Natrona County School District “are all standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase,” it said on a social media post on Wednesday.
Casper Area Transit temporarily suspends service on the Red Route due to illness, extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit is temporarily suspending service for the LINK bus service’s “Red Route” at 11:30 a.m. today, with the last departure from downtown occurring at 10:30 a.m. The route provides transportation services mainly along east 12th Street in Casper. Staffing shortages due...
