Leland, NC

WECT

Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Police looking for teen who ran away from guardian UPDATE

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is currently looking for a teenage boy who has gone missing. Police say 17-year-old Messiah Lebron Banks ran away from his guardian at the Taco Bell in Leland around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Messiah is approximately 5’9″. He weighs...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Habitat for Humanity home for the holidays

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A family is celebrating their first holiday in their new home, a home they built through Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Services Program. “A dream come true, I mean I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jordyn Cottle. “A...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
whiteville-news.com

Dulah Missionary Baptist Church's Stolen Property Found

Tabor City, NC – On November 23, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12476 Swamp Fox Highway East, Tabor City, the location of Dulah Missionary Baptist Church. The reporting party advised that two (2) A/C units were removed from the back of the church. All the wiring and copper connected to the A/C units had been cut. An A/C unit was left behind, but it was damaged by the suspects.
TABOR CITY, NC
Bladen Journal

Clarkton man arrested following community complaints

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pierre LaClay Melvin Adams, 39 of Elizabethtown, has been arrested following numerous community complaints made to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Clara’s Corner in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
WILMINGTON, NC
YAHOO!

Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community

Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Law enforcement looking for three shoplifting suspects

CALYPSO, Duplin County — The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying three people who are suspects in shoplifting from the Dollar General store in Calypso. Law enforcement said it happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. They said two people filled two shopping carts with...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

