WECT
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County family loses everything in fire a day ahead of Christmas Eve
RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Christmas won’t be the same for a Riegelwood family after a fire ripped through their home Friday, leaving them with nothing but memories. Lucero Vega Carbajal and her little sister Katherin were the only ones home at the time the fire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Red cross responds after fire at Oceanway Mobile Home Park impacts 8 people
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire on Christmas Day has impacted eight people in New Hanover County. New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Oceanway Mobil Home Park around 6:15 pm on Sunday. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police looking for teen who ran away from guardian UPDATE
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is currently looking for a teenage boy who has gone missing. Police say 17-year-old Messiah Lebron Banks ran away from his guardian at the Taco Bell in Leland around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Messiah is approximately 5’9″. He weighs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Habitat for Humanity home for the holidays
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A family is celebrating their first holiday in their new home, a home they built through Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Services Program. “A dream come true, I mean I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jordyn Cottle. “A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
WMBF
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
whiteville-news.com
Dulah Missionary Baptist Church's Stolen Property Found
Tabor City, NC – On November 23, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12476 Swamp Fox Highway East, Tabor City, the location of Dulah Missionary Baptist Church. The reporting party advised that two (2) A/C units were removed from the back of the church. All the wiring and copper connected to the A/C units had been cut. An A/C unit was left behind, but it was damaged by the suspects.
foxwilmington.com
‘We saw a miracle occur:’ Family gives back after nearly losing son on Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Christmas Eve 2009, when Zachary Leake was six years old, he was rushed to the hospital with meningitis. His doctors at the time believed he wouldn’t survive the illness. “We remember the nurse staff coming out and in. They were actually crying. We...
Clarkton man arrested following community complaints
ELIZABETHTOWN — Pierre LaClay Melvin Adams, 39 of Elizabethtown, has been arrested following numerous community complaints made to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Clara’s Corner in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
YAHOO!
Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community
Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for three shoplifting suspects
CALYPSO, Duplin County — The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying three people who are suspects in shoplifting from the Dollar General store in Calypso. Law enforcement said it happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. They said two people filled two shopping carts with...
triad-city-beat.com
Jody Greene’s racist comments cost Columbus County Sheriff’s Office military equipment
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 21. Story by Kelan Lyons. The Department of Public Safety has suspended the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department from participating in a program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire surplus military equipment. The suspension is the latest development...
