ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

J6 report confirms Trump world coordination, state lawlessness of NV fake electors

By Hugh Jackson
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qad21_0jraa6gy00

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald in 2020. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

Nevada Republicans who submitted a fake slate of presidential electors to Congress after the 2020 presidential campaign were choreographed by members of Trump’s legal and campaign teams, according to information released by the House panel investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Emails, texts, and other communications obtained by the committee also show that Nevada’s fake electors and Trump campaign officials knew that filing a slate of fake electors was in violation of Nevada law.

The emails and texts were referenced in transcripts of interviews the committee conducted with Nevada State Republican Chairman Michael McDonald and state party vice chair and Nevada State Republican National Committeeman James DeGraffenried.

McDonald and DeGraffenreid were among the six Nevada Republicans who signed the illegitimate Nevada electoral certificate in Carson City on Dec. 14, 2020 — the same day the legitimate signing was held virtually. In addition to McDonald and DeGraffenreid, Nevada’s fake document was signed by Duward James Hindle III, Jesse Law, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

McDonald and Degraffenreid were both subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee. The transcripts of the committee’s subsequent interviews with the two men show that both declined to answer questions about their role as fake electors, citing the Fifth Amendment.

Both fake electors did, however, comply with the subpoena’s request to provide text messages, emails and other communications requested by the committee. (In June, McDonald’s cell phone was seized by the FBI as part of a separate Department of Justice investigation of fake electors.)

The emails and message demonstrate the Trump team’s coordination of fake electors in Nevada and five other states, part of an effort that was central to Trump’s failed plan for Congress to decline to certify Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

The messages indicate a plan to submit fake electors was being developed even before the 2020 election. On Oct. 30, Nevada fake elector Meehan texted DeGraffenreid, “Been reading more on electoral college. If things get really sorted up, I could see (Gov. Steve) Sisolak sending one slate and (Secretary of State) Barbara (Cegavske) having to send out our slate. As she dislikes controversial situations, I wonder how that plays out.”

Asked by the Jan. 6 committee during testimony earlier this year why an alternate slate of electors would have been considered even before the election, McDonald and DeGraffenried both took the Fifth.

In a Dec. 10, 2020 email to McDonald, DeGraffenried and others, Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote: “Mayor Giuliani and others with the Trump-Pence campaign, including (Trump campaign officials) Justin Clark and Nick Trainer, asked me to reach out to you and the other Nevada electors to run point on the plan to have all Trump-Pence electors in all six contested states meet and transmit their votes to Congress on Monday, December 14.”

Asked what other communications they had with Trump’s associates regarding the coordination of submitting their electoral certificate, McDonald and DeGraffenreid took the Fifth.

They also took the Fifth when asked a series of questions related to the fact that submitting a slate of electors was not permissible under Nevada state law, which requires the secretary of state to be present at the signing, and also requires electors to commit to voting for the winner of the popular vote in the state.

Investigators cited a Dec. 9, 2020 memo from Chesebro titled “Statutory Requirements for December 14th Electoral Votes.”

“Nevada is an extremely problematic State,” the memo reads, “because it requires the meeting of the electors to be overseen by the Secretary of State, who is only supposed to permit electoral votes for the winner of the popular vote in Nevada.”

“If there were a vote in Congress to take Nevada away from Biden and Harris,” the memo continues, “presumably along with it would come a vote to overlook this procedural detail.”

In a Dec. 10, 2020 email to DeGraffenried, Chesebro wrote that Giuliani is “focused on doing everything possible to ensure that all the Trump-Pence electors vote on December 14th.”

“It may well be,” Chesebro continued, “that the electoral vote proceeds without the participation of the Secretary of State” in Nevada “on the view that these technical aspects of state law are unlikely to matter much in the end.”

Asked repeatedly about the specific points made in Chesebro’s communications, McDonald and DeGraffenreid took the Fifth.

The emails and texts disclosed in the transcripts released Wednesday also indicate the Nevada Republican Party maneuvering to keep a failed lawsuit alive so as to qualify Nevada as a “contested” state when Congress met to certify results.

A suit filed by the Nevada Republican Party and the Trump campaign challenging the election results was dismissed for lack of evidence on Dec. 4, 2020, and that ruling was unanimously upheld by the Nevada Supreme Court Dec. 8, 2020.

Texts and emails over the next few days showed Nevada Republicans were in communication with the Trump campaign about appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The communications also show a decision to “delay” filing the appeal at least until after the signing of the fake electoral certificate on Dec. 14.

“In your understanding,” McDonald was asked during his appearance before the committee, “was the purpose of a delay to ensure that the litigation was technically still pending when the elector ceremony happened?”

McDonald took the Fifth.

The post J6 report confirms Trump world coordination, state lawlessness of NV fake electors appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 1

Related
Nevada Current

Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Joe Lombardo is inaugurated as governor next year, he’ll enjoy perhaps the rosiest budget scenario ever inherited by a new Nevada governor.  At $11.4 billion, state government revenue over the two-year budget period that begins in July 2023 is officially projected to be more than $2 billion larger than the budget approved for the […] The post Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Report: Nevada one of 7 states with robust employment protections for domestic violence survivors

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada has some of the nation’s most robust workplace protections for people experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, a new analysis found. A report released earlier this month by Legal Momentum and Futures Without Violence compared employment laws across the United States and found that Nevada was one of just seven states whose employment […] The post Report: Nevada one of 7 states with robust employment protections for domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Voters rejected Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ nonsense in Georgia first, when it mattered most

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When the history books about Donald Trump are written – and believe me, there will be many – Georgia will have earned a place of pride. It’s only a mild exaggeration to say that Georgia has been to Trump what Waterloo was to Napoleon, what Saratoga was to King George and his redcoats, what Gettysburg […] The post Voters rejected Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ nonsense in Georgia first, when it mattered most appeared first on Nevada Current.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“Hundreds of millions potentially at stake”: Experts say Jan. 6 report opens door to Trump lawsuit

The Jan. 6 committee released its final 800-plus-page report on Thursday, calling former President Donald Trump the "central cause" of the attack on the Capitol. Legal experts noted that in addition to four criminal referrals, the committee's report may open up other legal liabilities for Trump, including potential liability in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the former president's allies.
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But […] The post A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report

When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

White House condemns Abbott’s Christmas Eve migrant stunt as ‘cruel, dangerous and shameful’

The White House has condemned Texas Governor Greg Abbott for dropping off several busloads of migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in the dead of night amid sub-freezing temperatures.The stunt unfolded on one of the coldest Christmas Eves in Washington DC’s recorded history, with temperatures in the high teens and brutal winds making the outdoors a dangerous place for those not properly protected from the weather.Three busloads of migrants were met outside the Naval Observatory, home to the vice president, by a coalition of local aid groups who provided transportation to nearby churches where the travelers...
TEXAS STATE
Nevada Current

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Nevada Current.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nevada Current

Horsford to chair Congressional Black Caucus; Lee gets Dems to add new ‘Battleground’ post

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford was elected to serve as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, which advocates for policy priorities important to the Black community, while U.S. Rep Susie Lee is among moderate Democrats pushing to create a leadership position focusing on perpetually vulnerable Democratic members serving in congressional swing districts. Horsford, who recently won […] The post Horsford to chair Congressional Black Caucus; Lee gets Dems to add new ‘Battleground’ post appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Biden moves Avi Kwa Ame a step closer to monument status

Policy, politics and progressive commentary President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to designate Avi Kwa Ame in southern Nevada as the state’s fourth national monument. The move was part of a series of commitments made by the Biden administration to strengthen relationships and consultation between the federal government and First Nations. “There’s so much more that we’re going to do […] The post Biden moves Avi Kwa Ame a step closer to monument status appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked images of the “great American soldiers” of World War II as he appealed to Congress Wednesday night to continue U.S. assistance in defending Ukraine from deadly Russian shelling and targeting of civilian infrastructure. The historic and surprise visit to the United States by the wartime Ukrainian leader marked his […] The post Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S. appeared first on Nevada Current.
KENTUCKY STATE
Nevada Current

Midterm election results: There’s no big picture

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results from the U.S. midterm elections came as a shock to many. The sitting president’s party typically suffers significant losses in House, Senate and gubernatorial races in the first midterm election of a president’s term. Several projections leading up to Election Day speculated that a “red wave” – at one point upgraded to a […] The post Midterm election results: There’s no big picture appeared first on Nevada Current.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nevada Current

Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years. The Economic Forum, a five-member panel of private sector fiscal analysts, on Monday approved the forecast for the 2023-25 fiscal biennium, which begins July 2023 and runs through June 2025. The forecast provides the base for the governor’s executive […] The post Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion […] The post U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky appeared first on Nevada Current.
COLORADO STATE
Nevada Current

Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer. The 61-36 bipartisan vote sends the bill back to the U.S. […] The post Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support appeared first on Nevada Current.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy