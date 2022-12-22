ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 3

Wlisa
3d ago

Officer DiNapoli, you are missed. We think of you often. We remember this day and will never forget you. Your family and friends, brothers and sisters in blue, will always remember this horrible day, and will always remember you .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Two-alarm fire on Bay Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a 2-alarm fire on Bay Street. No reports on the cause or injuries at this time. Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southampton Fire responds to call for smoke, finds breaker in panel

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Southampton Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation for smoke in a basement after 8:00 Saturday night. According to officials, when crews arrived, smoke was found in the basement along with the smell of electric burning. No fire was found, however, a breaker in the panel was found faulty and was disconnected.
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Five people displaced in fire on East Mill Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to East Mill Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrivals, crews found fire venting from windows on the first floor of the building. The structure was a 2.5 story wood frame apartment building with three living units. The fire was knocked...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy. Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy