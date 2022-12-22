ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

WIBW

Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash

GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
natureworldnews.com

At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow

According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

1 dead in Central Kansas car crash

SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – One Kansas man is dead after the car he was riding in overturned on Interstate 135 in Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the Mazda Tribute was traveling south on I-135 at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday when it entered the west ditch and overturned. The Mazda came to rest on its […]
LINDSBORG, KS
Hays Post

2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’

PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Arctic front blasts NW Kansas with frigid air, flurries

The Arctic front that moved into northwest Kansas Wednesday evening made the mercury dive, and brought about a tenth-inch of snowfall to the Hays area, according to CoCoRaHS reports. And while it was a bitterly cold 9 degrees below zero by Thursday morning, it was far from a record for...
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

Weather-related delays, closings, changes

We will publish weather-related delays, closings, and changes as information becomes available. Kansas Wesleyan University, opening at 10 a.m. K-State Salina is limiting operations to essential personnel only. McPherson Countryside Covenant Church, closed. McPherson First United Methodist Church, closed. OCCK, Inc. Transportation will have reduced hours Thursday: CityGo will run...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Ellis Co. residents asked to conserve natural gas

ELLIS COUNTY RESIDENTS: Midwest Energy is asking its natural gas customers in Ellis Co. to conserve natural gas now through 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. This comes at the request of an interstate pipeline company that supplies natural gas to the area. Customers are asked to lower thermostats 1-2...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire Thursday

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 309 W. 21st in Hays. One of the occupants of the home noticed smoke in the living room and smoke around the fireplace. Upon arrival, fire crews found the fireplace...
HAYS, KS
ksal.com

No Changes to Trash Collection

There will be no change to sanitation collection for the week of Christmas or New Year’s. City of Salina sanitation customers should set their waste cart(s) out for collection as normal. The General Services Office will be closed Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2...
SALINA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

54 years of Santa: Kansas man recalls a life in red and white

GREAT BEND — Randy Smith made a life of law enforcement. It may come as a surprise, but he also made it as a Santa. Since 1968, Smith has donned the red and white costume of the jolly fellow for local Christmas celebrations. Now 54 years and many Christmas wishes later, this will likely be his last year playing Santa Claus.
GREAT BEND, KS
