Louisiana Tech football: Class of 2023 signees during early signing period
Louisiana Tech football signed 17 players to its 2023 recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period.
The Bulldogs' class ranks No. 97 overall, according to the 247Sports rankings, and No. 5 in Conference USA. The class includes 10 in-state players and 11 total players rated as 3-star recruits per 247Sports.
Here's the full list as of Thursday morning; the early signing period extends into Friday.
LA Tech football: Class of 2023 signees
OL Keystone Allison
Hometown/School: Carthage, Texas (Carthage)
Vitals: 6-4, 266 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unrated
LB Demardrick Blunt
Hometown/School: Monroe, Louisiana (Carroll)
Vitals: 6-1, 190 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unrated
OL Roy Brackins III
Hometown/School: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Woodlawn)
Vitals: 6-3, 305 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 159.
QB Evan Bullock
Hometown/School: Anna, Texas (Anna)
Vitals: 6-5, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 89.
OL Hayden Christman
Hometown/School: Tioga, Louisiana (Tioga)
Vitals: 6-7, 305 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 118.
LB Colton Deckard
Hometown/School: Muenster, Texas (Muenster)
Vitals: 6-3, 190 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 164.
DB Jacob Fields
Hometown/School: Melissa, Texas (Melissa)
Vitals: 5-9, 165 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 126.
TE Eli Finley
Hometown/School: Heath, Texas (Rockwall-Heath)
Vitals: 6-5, 245 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unrated
DB Cam Hill
Hometown/School: Farmerville, Louisiana (Union Parrish)
Vitals: 6-3, 172 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 149.
OL Ja'Marion Kennedy
Hometown/School: Shreveport, Louisiana (Northwood)
Vitals: 6-4, 307 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unrated
DL Obinna Okeke
Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)
Vitals: 6-3, 220 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 146.
DB Michael Richard
Hometown/School: New Orleans, Louisiana (Edna Karr)
Vitals: 5-10, 165 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 148.
OL Troy Smith III
Hometown/School: New Orleans, Louisiana (St. Augustine)
Vitals: 6-4, 285 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 129.
DL Delvin Whitaker
Hometown/School: St. Francisville, Louisiana (West Feliciana)
Vitals: 6-3, 250 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unrated
WR Dakota Williams
Hometown/School: Hahnville, Louisiana (Hahnville)
Vitals: 6-2, 195 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 248.
RB Keith Willis Jr.
Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (C.E. King)
Vitals: 5-11, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: Unrated
DB David Webb III
Hometown/School: New Orleans, Louisiana (King Charter)
Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 966; position ranking: No. 96.
This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana Tech football: Class of 2023 signees during early signing period
Comments / 0