Ruston, LA

Louisiana Tech football: Class of 2023 signees during early signing period

By Nick Gray, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

Louisiana Tech football signed 17 players to its 2023 recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period.

The Bulldogs' class ranks No. 97 overall, according to the 247Sports rankings, and No. 5 in Conference USA. The class includes 10 in-state players and 11 total players rated as 3-star recruits per 247Sports.

Here's the full list as of Thursday morning; the early signing period extends into Friday.

LA Tech football: Class of 2023 signees

OL Keystone Allison

Hometown/School: Carthage, Texas (Carthage)

Vitals: 6-4, 266 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unrated

LB Demardrick Blunt

Hometown/School: Monroe, Louisiana (Carroll)

Vitals: 6-1, 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unrated

OL Roy Brackins III

Hometown/School: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Woodlawn)

Vitals: 6-3, 305 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 159.

QB Evan Bullock

Hometown/School: Anna, Texas (Anna)

Vitals: 6-5, 215 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 89.

OL Hayden Christman

Hometown/School: Tioga, Louisiana (Tioga)

Vitals: 6-7, 305 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 118.

LB Colton Deckard

Hometown/School: Muenster, Texas (Muenster)

Vitals: 6-3, 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 164.

DB Jacob Fields

Hometown/School: Melissa, Texas (Melissa)

Vitals: 5-9, 165 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 126.

TE Eli Finley

Hometown/School: Heath, Texas (Rockwall-Heath)

Vitals: 6-5, 245 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unrated

DB Cam Hill

Hometown/School: Farmerville, Louisiana (Union Parrish)

Vitals: 6-3, 172 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 149.

OL Ja'Marion Kennedy

Hometown/School: Shreveport, Louisiana (Northwood)

Vitals: 6-4, 307 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unrated

DL Obinna Okeke

Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)

Vitals: 6-3, 220 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 146.

DB Michael Richard

Hometown/School: New Orleans, Louisiana (Edna Karr)

Vitals: 5-10, 165 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 148.

OL Troy Smith III

Hometown/School: New Orleans, Louisiana (St. Augustine)

Vitals: 6-4, 285 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 129.

DL Delvin Whitaker

Hometown/School: St. Francisville, Louisiana (West Feliciana)

Vitals: 6-3, 250 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unrated

WR Dakota Williams

Hometown/School: Hahnville, Louisiana (Hahnville)

Vitals: 6-2, 195 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 248.

RB Keith Willis Jr.

Hometown/School: Houston, Texas (C.E. King)

Vitals: 5-11, 215 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unrated

DB David Webb III

Hometown/School: New Orleans, Louisiana (King Charter)

Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 966; position ranking: No. 96.

