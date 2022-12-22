ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Mercury spill from old barometer closed gas station in Chatham

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQiFR_0jraZVkP00

CHATHAM — A mercury spill in a supply closet closed a Shell gas station on Wednesday, according to Chatham Fire Department Chief Justin Tavano in a phone interview with the Times.

One employee was exposed to mercury but did not have any medical complaints. No customers were affected.

The gas station at 1698 Main St. will remain closed until a cleanup is completed by an environmental contractor, Tavano said.

Fire responded to the gas station at 11:45 a.m. on a report of a mercury spill in a storage closet within the station.

The spill came from an antique weather barometer in the closet, which was knocked over and broken, Tavano said.

The barometer was about four feet tall, Tavano said. About five ounces of mercury spilled from the barometer, which was all confined to the storage closet. The building was evacuated, and the store was closed.

A hazmat team cleaned up the spilled mercury with specialized vacuums, monitored the internal atmosphere of the building, and ventilated the building. Units were cleared from the station by about 5 p.m.

Mercury exposure at high levels can harm the brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, and immune system of people of all ages, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecodwave.com

All is calm, all is bright: Christmas, Main Street, Falmouth

FALMOUTH – We took a stroll down Main Street on Christmas in the late afternoon, just as the sun was setting and the street lights were coming on. There were a few other walkers, bundled up in the freezing temperatures, under a blue sky that turned to pink as the sun set.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to Christmas Day chimney fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a chimney fire at a home in Duxbury on Christmas Day. Crews used ladders to reach the chimney from the outside. The bricks inside the chimney were charred by the flames. There is no word on the cause. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
DUXBURY, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster

BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
BREWSTER, MA
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 112 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,240-square-foot home on Thousand Oaks Drive in Brewster that sold for $660,000.
BREWSTER, MA
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow

BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million

Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
HARWICH, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Surprise Winter Wonderland Blankets the Vineyard

Vineyarders woke up to a surprise winter wonderland Saturday morning, as more than six inches of snow blanketed the Island just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service station in Norton reported approximately 6.5 inches of snowfall in Edgartown as of 10:00 a.m., according to meteorologist Bill Leatham — the most the Vineyard has received on Christmas Eve going back to 1946.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth

Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Bicyclist hit, killed by truck Thursday afternoon in Acushnet

ACUSHNET, Mass. — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed Thursday in a crash involving a large truck. The Acushnet Police Department said multiple 911 calls at approximately 12:32 p.m. reported the incident, which occurred in the area of 59 South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the...
ACUSHNET, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $2.1 million in Chatham

Seaview 24 LLC bought the property at 24 Seaview Street, Chatham, from Family Partners Thomas on Nov. 30, 2022, for $2,138,500 which represents a price per square foot of $780. The property features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 7,648-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
CHATHAM, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy