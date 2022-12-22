Mercury spill from old barometer closed gas station in Chatham

CHATHAM — A mercury spill in a supply closet closed a Shell gas station on Wednesday, according to Chatham Fire Department Chief Justin Tavano in a phone interview with the Times.

One employee was exposed to mercury but did not have any medical complaints. No customers were affected.

The gas station at 1698 Main St. will remain closed until a cleanup is completed by an environmental contractor, Tavano said.

Fire responded to the gas station at 11:45 a.m. on a report of a mercury spill in a storage closet within the station.

The spill came from an antique weather barometer in the closet, which was knocked over and broken, Tavano said.

The barometer was about four feet tall, Tavano said. About five ounces of mercury spilled from the barometer, which was all confined to the storage closet. The building was evacuated, and the store was closed.

A hazmat team cleaned up the spilled mercury with specialized vacuums, monitored the internal atmosphere of the building, and ventilated the building. Units were cleared from the station by about 5 p.m.

Mercury exposure at high levels can harm the brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, and immune system of people of all ages, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.