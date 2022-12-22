Read full article on original website
KTBS
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Sound the Alarm home fire campaign, American Red Cross
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The American Red Cross will run its Sound the Alarm home fire campaign from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, 2023. The Red Cross says they respond to a house fire or other disaster every 8 minutes in Louisiana, and the Sound the Alarm event allows them to ensure public safety during such house fires.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOIL ADVISORY: Oak Grove Community
Oak Grove Community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a low pressure problem on December 25, 2022, in the above mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks. Because of...
Fire safety tips to use as temperatures continue to drop
WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) The Arklamiss is facing extremely cold weather over the 2022 Christmas weekend and, with people looking to stay warm, house fires are a growing danger to everyone. Dusty Harris, Chief of Fire Prevention at the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, tells us about this danger and gives tips to help prevent house […]
brproud.com
Ark-La-Miss experience power outages with incoming inclement weather
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:. County/ParishNumber of Outages. Caldwell Parish29. Jackson Parish1. LaSalle Parish7. Lincoln Parish21. Morehouse Parish20. Ouachita Parish374. Richland Parish4. Tensas Parish2. Winn...
KNOE TV8
Warming station opening for Monroe residents as frigid weather approaches
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is helping local community members stay warm by offering a warming station. The warming station is so that those who need to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures are able to do so. It will be located at Liller Marbles Community Center at 2950 Renwick St. in Monroe.
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 26th
WEST MONROE, La. — (12/26/2022) A brief warming trend will be interrupted by a weak cold front that moves through the region later today. Temperatures will dip back below freezing tonight, but the warming trend is much more aggressive for the second half of the week. Clouds should increase...
BOIL ADVISORY: Liddieville Water System LA1041010 issues boil advisory for Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, Liddieville Water System LA1041010 issued a boil advisory for Winnsboro, La. The advisory will continue until further notice.
State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District #2 issues boil advisory for residences on Shelton Road in Bastrop
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 23, 2022, Consolidated Water District #2 announced a boil advisory for residences located on and near Shelton Road. The advisory was issued due to low pressure. The advisory will continue until further notice.
How to prepare your pipes for cold weather
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)- Temperatures in the Arklamiss are expected to be below average for this time of year. It’s important that homeowners prepare properly to avoid costly damages caused by frozen pipes. Clint Farrar, manager of Meaux’s plumbing, tells us what can happen if you don’t prepare accordingly. “Winter weather can cause ruptures in the […]
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
KNOE TV8
Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assists with ‘Meals on Wheels’ program for senior citizens
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assisted the Ouachita Council on Aging with their ‘Meals on Wheels’ program on Christmas morning. Some Kiwanis members began working as early as 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, to help prepare hot plates before volunteers arrived to deliver meals to senior citizens around Ouachita Parish. Kiwanis members prepared the plates inside the kitchen at First Methodist Monroe on Loop Road.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
Two men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to talk to parents in the drop-off line by pulling on car door handles at an elementary school.
NBC 10 News Today: Upcoming events in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, viewers learned about upcoming events and camps happening in West Monroe. For more details, watch the clip above.
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Louisiana man arrested for disturbing the peace claimed to be Jesus Christ
Officials in north Louisiana responded to a disturbance and ended up arresting a man who was causing a ruckus just a few days before the arrival of what he believed to be his birthday. The man claimed to be Jesus Christ.
Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner
Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim's home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope.
