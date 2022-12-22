ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Sound the Alarm home fire campaign, American Red Cross

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The American Red Cross will run its Sound the Alarm home fire campaign from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28, 2023. The Red Cross says they respond to a house fire or other disaster every 8 minutes in Louisiana, and the Sound the Alarm event allows them to ensure public safety during such house fires.
MONROE, LA
BOIL ADVISORY: Oak Grove Community

Oak Grove Community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a low pressure problem on December 25, 2022, in the above mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks. Because of...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Fire safety tips to use as temperatures continue to drop

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) The Arklamiss is facing extremely cold weather over the 2022 Christmas weekend and, with people looking to stay warm, house fires are a growing danger to everyone. Dusty Harris, Chief of Fire Prevention at the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, tells us about this danger and gives tips to help prevent house […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Ark-La-Miss experience power outages with incoming inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:. County/ParishNumber of Outages. Caldwell Parish29. Jackson Parish1. LaSalle Parish7. Lincoln Parish21. Morehouse Parish20. Ouachita Parish374. Richland Parish4. Tensas Parish2. Winn...
WEST MONROE, LA
Warming station opening for Monroe residents as frigid weather approaches

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is helping local community members stay warm by offering a warming station. The warming station is so that those who need to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures are able to do so. It will be located at Liller Marbles Community Center at 2950 Renwick St. in Monroe.
MONROE, LA
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 26th

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/26/2022) A brief warming trend will be interrupted by a weak cold front that moves through the region later today. Temperatures will dip back below freezing tonight, but the warming trend is much more aggressive for the second half of the week. Clouds should increase...
WEST MONROE, LA
State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
How to prepare your pipes for cold weather

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)- Temperatures in the Arklamiss are expected to be below average for this time of year. It’s important that homeowners prepare properly to avoid costly damages caused by frozen pipes.  Clint Farrar, manager of Meaux’s plumbing, tells us what can happen if you don’t prepare accordingly. “Winter weather can cause ruptures in the […]
RUSTON, LA
Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assists with ‘Meals on Wheels’ program for senior citizens

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Greater Ouachita Kiwanis Club assisted the Ouachita Council on Aging with their ‘Meals on Wheels’ program on Christmas morning. Some Kiwanis members began working as early as 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, to help prepare hot plates before volunteers arrived to deliver meals to senior citizens around Ouachita Parish. Kiwanis members prepared the plates inside the kitchen at First Methodist Monroe on Loop Road.
MONROE, LA
Man dies in Monday house fire

Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
RUSTON, LA

