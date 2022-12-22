ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Find warming center hours and locations during winter storm in central Indiana

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 7 days ago

Update: As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Thatcher Park Family Center warming facility will not be open on Saturday due to heating issues, according to an update from the Indy Parks and Recreation Department . The warming centers at Washington Park and Garfield Park are still open for their designated times.

A massive winter storm, impacting much of the country, will arrive in Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon. It is expected to bring dangerous cold, with wind chills expected to dip well below zero degrees in the coming days.

IndyStar has compiled a list of warming centers that will be open during the next few days in central Indiana. Residents also can contact Indiana 211 for help locating a warming center. Call 2-1-1 to reach a community navigator 24/7.

24-hour shelters in Indianapolis

For Indianapolis residents who have lost power or heat

Beech Grove warming centers

Hamilton County warming centers

  • No warming centers announced as of noon Thursday. Call 211 or Hamilton County Emergency Management at 317-770-3381 to check if centers have been opened

Madison County warming centers

Hancock County warming centers

Shelby County

Hendricks County

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

