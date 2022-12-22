ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Drinkin’ on the job … welcoming a new 'neighbor'!

By Angie Einstein and Alex Burgamy
 4 days ago
We are quite lucky here in Greenville to have a thriving dining (and drinkin’) scene and super-“with-it” restaurateurs who keep things hopping in our beautiful downtown … and beyond! The “beyond” this time happens to be right in our own backyard. Rick Erwin’s newest venture, The Vista, is at Augusta Street and Faris Road. While the name is a nod to the neighborhood, Alta Vista, the appeal spreads far and wide!

Settle in with friends …

The vision with The Vista was to create a place where “everybody knows your name” – and Cole, Tom, and crew start pouring your favorite even before you take your seat!

And while Rick Erwin Dining Group spots are well-known for their quality food drinks and service, this one promises to meet those expectations in a more casual, laid-back way … just like any good neighbor would do. It’s just a friendly spot to come as you are and enjoy great food and drinks with family and friends.

Speaking of drinks … we tried a few…

The Alta Vista No. 1

A good neighborhood watering hole should always have a signature drink and this one doesn’t disappoint. Cole, bartender extraordinaire and recent transfer from Oxford, Mississippi (Hotty Toddy!) uses Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka (out of Jackson, Mississippi), triple sec, lemon, lime and agave to create a very easy-drinking delight.

It’s already a house favorite and we aren’t surprised by its universal appeal - just sayin’!

The South Seas Spritz

This cocktail is the “pearl” of the Vista! Champagne on tap comes in handy when combined with Cointreau, pomegranate liqueur, cinnamon and a spritz of Topo Chico.

This gem of a drink doesn’t stop there as the visual allure of pomegranate seeds floating like pearls amongst the crystal ice cubes, cinnamon stick and lemon slice finish the masterpiece – engaging all of the senses.

Trader Vic’s ain’t got nothin’ on this full-flavored gem … a true jewel in the crown. Bubbles galore, give us some more!

The Mr H

The “Mr. H” is named after the Vista’s two gentlemen bartenders, Cole and Tom – both with “H” last names. Their cocktail-creating experiences collide beautifully to produce an array of flavors to suit every taste.

This particular beverage is an ode to their fearless leader, Rick Erwin, and his liquor of choice, Jack Daniels.

A complex combination of Jack, Hoodoo Chicory, Drambuie and espresso syrup turns into an explosion of spice, banana and smoky notes that develop on the palate from the first sip to the finish on the back. 

The Rockefeller

This riff on a Manhattan (with some big apple notes – thus, the name) is actually a modern, elevated version of the original. Quality ingredients and the skill of the bartender are key elements here.

The winter version features Granny Smith-infused Rittenhouse Rye, Apple Brandy, Vermouth and an applewood-smoke finish.

It’s strong, bracing and playful and will warm you up on a wintry night. 

On the menu …

While we are a bit more beverage-focused, we must give the kitchen a shout-out. Some of the amazing starters rolling out include deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and crispy calamari.

Entrée options include everything from (an incredibly moist, delicious) roasted chicken to seared tuna, pasta, fish and those famous “Company Crab Cakes.”

Cheers to the team for keeping things “reasonable” … so a visit won’t break the bank!

The Vista is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and offers an amazing brunch on Sunday (with champagne on-tap, no less!)

Drop by and give the new neighbor a warm welcome!!

The Vista, 2017 Augusta StreetGreenville 864.203.2277rickerwins.com/the-vista

