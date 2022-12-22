CBU to roll out master's level counseling program

Those interested in becoming future therapists will soon be able to get their academic credentials at Christian Brothers University.

CBU is introducing a new Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program that will give students the opportunity to earn credentials needed to work as counselors.

“With more than 70% of the U.S. population experiencing anxiety and depression in a post-pandemic world, CBU’s Master in Clinical Mental Health Counseling offers an opportunity for students to utilize and take the Lasallian values of faith, service and academic excellence to heart,” said Paul Dunaway, an assistant professor in CBU’s behavioral sciences department, in a release.

The 60-hour program will host a cohort of 36 students for its first run. Students that enroll full time can graduate in two years.

CBU’s behavioral sciences department will house the new program, which is the department’s first graduate-level degree offering.

Alongside the counseling program, the university also is introducing a new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management program, the first and only of its kind in the city, according to a release from CBU.

The civil and environmental engineering department will house the new construction program.

Students will learn skills to prepare them for roles like project manager, field superintendent, estimator and planning and scheduling coordinator.

“If you are interested in managing people, preparing a budget, planning and scheduling tasks and overseeing a job from start to finish in a wide array of projects, this is the field for you,” said Andrew Assadollahi, PE chair and associate professor in CBU’s department of civil and environmental engineering.

‘Everybody’s full.’

The new counseling program is already accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, CBU’s accrediting body, but the university is seeking additional accreditation from CACREP, another body that specifically accredits graduate-level mental health counseling programs.

Dunaway said it’s been nice to offer students introductory counseling courses but more was needed.

“It didn’t really satisfy a need because they can’t really do anything with (a bachelor’s),” he said.

Dunaway also stressed the great, immediate need for more counselors.

Outside of being a professor, he runs a private counseling practice and stays connected with other therapists in Memphis.

“Everybody’s full. Everybody’s got a waiting list and calls that come in every day for services,” he said.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one of every five adults in the U.S. experiences mental illness every year.

One in six youth in the U.S. from ages six to 17 experience mental health disorders annually.

The new program is unique compared to similar programs, Dunaway said, because of how quickly students can graduate. Most similar programs, he said, take two-and-a-half to three years to complete.

Compared to non-counseling master’s programs, however, it’s quite a bit longer. Dunaway said the extra hours are necessary because of what students are training to do.

“There’s a lot of experiential training because you’re working with vulnerable populations,” he said.

Dunaway said there already are plans to expand beyond the program’s initial capacity. Dunaway said that CBU has budgeted to hire two more faculty for the program next year.

He also said that CBU is interested in introducing more similar programs including programs for school counseling, clinical rehabilitation counseling and even a doctoral-level program for counselor education studies.

For more information about the new programs or to apply, check out CBU’s website.