ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett to play against Saints; Jadeveon Clowney out

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNM5g_0jraZ60j00

BEREA − The Browns got three of their four injured starters back on the practice field on Thursday, a good sign all three will be able to play in Saturday's home game against the New Orleans Saints .

Running back Nick Chubb (foot) and defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), both recently named Pro Bowlers , as well as safety John Johnson III (thigh) all practiced for the first time this week. Johnson was officially listed as questionable by the team on Thursday, but Chubb and Garrett were given no game status, meaning they will play.

“Looked normal," coach Kevin Stefanski said after practice Thursday. "Nick looked good. Myles is feeling better. They look normal.”

However, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remained in concussion protocol after sustaining it late in the first half of last Saturday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was officially ruled out by the Browns.

With Clowney out, rookie Alex Wright will start at the defensive end spot opposite Garrett. It'll be the fourth start for the third-round pick out of UAB, all as an injury fill-in for Clowney.

"I mean I have before, so I mean, this is nothing new," Wright said "It's always just next-man-up mentality. So just going out there just to execute our game plans and the rest will sort stuff out."

Chubb sustained the foot injury late in last Saturday's win. Despite the injury, he rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries against the Ravens' second-ranked rush defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcdPv_0jraZ60j00

Johnson initially suffered the thigh injury early in the Baltimore game, but remained in the game. However, he re-aggravated it in the third quarter when he both forced and recovered a fumble off of Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson and did not play the remainder of the game.

In the locker room after practice on Friday, Johnson sounded confident about playing when asked by the Beacon Journal.

"Oh, I'm good," Johnson said. "I feel good."

Garrett had been sidelined with an illness for the first part of the week. He didn't sound too concerned about lingering effects sapping his strength.

"It'll come back," Garrett said "Hopefully the sun comes out and I can get some rays on me. I'll be good."

Receiver Amari Cooper, who has been battling a core muscle injury since prior to the Dec. 11 game in Cincinnati, also practiced for the first time this week on Thursday. However, Cooper was given rest days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ethan Pocic to be activated from injured reserve to face Saints

There was more good news on the injury front Friday as the Browns officially activated center Ethan Pocic (knee) from the injured reserve list. He had been designated to return from the list on Tuesday, which allowed him to participate in practice this week.

To make room for Pocic on the active roster, the Browns waived center Greg Mancz, who they had signed when Pocic was initially placed on injured reserve. The Browns also announced they were elevating linebacker Tae Davis from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

Pocic went on the injured reserve list on Nov. 22, two days after he sustained the injury on the first play of the Browns' loss to Buffalo. He played one more snap after suffering the injury before taking himself out of the game.

"It was an MCL," Pocic said Thursday. "It was off the bone, so it was lower. It wasn’t completely off the bone, so it was all healable. Not a complete tear. Could be worse, could be better, but I can’t really complain."

Pocic had played all 628 snaps to the point of leaving the Bills game with the injury. That forced Hjalte Froholdt into the starting center role, something he had never done in a regular-season game in his NFL career.

At the time of the injury, Pocic was playing as well as any center in the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded him at a 83 out of 100 overall, which was No. 2 among all qualified centers in the league, as well as a league-best 84.3 run-block grade.

"It’s kinda like out of my control," Pocic said. "It’s all part of God’s plan. You can do all the prehab and rehab and stuff, but this is football, it’s a violent game and stuff happens. I guess you could say, yeah, it was frustrating, but I just trust in God and just trust in whatever his plan for me is."

No Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry or Pete Werner for Saints on Saturday

There will be no Ohio homecoming for several New Orleans Saints players who have ties to the Buckeye State. At least, there will be no on-field homecoming for them.

The Saints announced Thursday afternoon that receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), both former Ohio State Buckeyes, and former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) would be out due to injuries. They were three of four players New Orleans ruled out for the game, along with running back Dwayne Washington (illness).

Landry, who played for the Browns from 2018 until being released in the spring, is being placed on injured reserve. Much of the talk among Browns players this week was about his impact on the locker room while he was in Cleveland.

"That's my guy, for sure," tight end David Njoku said on Tuesday. "I think he had a huge impact. I think he was one of the main reasons we got this thing turned around along with obviously a few other players, but I gotta give credit to him for the majority of it because he had the mentality, the mindset of winning, of pushing through adversity and I feel like that rubbed on a bunch of players at the time when he was here with other players that were here that aren't here anymore. I think that rubbed off on everybody and we were just focused on pushing our limits."

Safety Marshon Lattimore, another former Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland native, is listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report. Lattimore last played in Week 5 against Seattle before sustaining an abdominal injury.

Charley Hughlett ready to adjust special-teams snaps to weather

Several Browns coaches, from Stefanski through the coordinators and on down to even assistants, have spoken this week about adjusting to the weather on Saturday. They've talked about the impact it could have on throwing the ball or kicking, especially with wind gusts forecasted to go as high as 50 mph.

Long-snapper Charley Hughlett is one who may be impacted as much as anyone. The wrong gust at the wrong time could send a snap of his on either a punt or a kick the wrong way.

"It definitely has a big effect, especially when you're talking about some of these gusts being 50-, 60 miles-per-hour," Hughlett said. "Ultimately, if you hit a pure ball, it can kind of cut right through it. I was actually just talking to the guys, and it's like, it can be frustrating. Sometimes you'll take your line, or even for me, I'll take my line for a punt snap or something and sometimes the ball will cut right through it, and then the snap's over here or the kick's over there where you drew it up and other times, the wind will take it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ri2u_0jraZ60j00

Hughlett's one of the longest-tenured Browns on the roster. He's played 110 games now since signing with the team in 2015,

That means Hughlett's dealt with all kind of conditions. More importantly, he's dealt with all kind of conditions in the Browns' lakefront stadium.

"I think the more important thing is kind of learning how to adjust in those moments," Hughlett said. "Especially in our stadium, it's one thing you just have to get out there in pregame and figure it out. Wind's never the same in that stadium."

Browns coaches not worried about David Njoku's pregame 'wardrobe'

Njoku proudly spends the early portion of every pregame warmup shirtless. It's part of his routine, no different than running routes or catching passes.

Despite temperatures expected to rise no higher than 10 degrees, and a wind chill that's expected to dip below minus-20, Njoku said Tuesday he planned on continuing that on Saturday. Of course, there is the legitimate question about frostbite, something his position coach acknowledged Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SESH_0jraZ60j00

“That was spoken of today," tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He is not overly concerned. I think he will be OK.”

Stefanski, who spent his entire NFL assistant coaching career in Minnesota prior to becoming the Browns coach in 2020, has dealt with the frigid temperatures. He coached in a NFC wild card game on Jan. 10, 2016 in TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when the wind chill was minus-25.

Knowing what the conditions are like first hand, Stefanski deferred to the players on how they prepare for the cold.

“We have educated everybody when you get into these type of games," Stefanski said, "whatever it is or whatever the unique part of the game is you make sure you are educating your players, and we will do that. Ultimately, these guys know their bodies.”

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett to play against Saints; Jadeveon Clowney out

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns: Why Perception of Stefanski Matters, Shutting Down Chubb and Much More

The Cleveland Browns will embark on the most critical offseason since 1999 in a couple of weeks. I have already detailed my reasons for believing that Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and Paul DePodesta have decided to move on from Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when the season ends. However, it should be noted that how the Browns handle their business in these final weeks of the 2022 season will be important in ensuring that the Browns' Defensive Coordinator job is attractive to potential candidates.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did

This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL

Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Challenged by Shanahan, 49ers' defense believes it can improve

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' defense has been a dominant force in 2022 but after their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the group believes they still have not realized their full potential. The defensive unit is ranked at the top of the league in most statistical...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Eight Saturday NFL games will be played in far from ideal conditions

We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022

Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.
NBC Sports

Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts

SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Says Draymond Green is 'Soft as Butter' After Ejecting Fan

Jason Whitlock: "Draymond is a pansy. He’s as soft as butter. That’s why he beat up Jordan Poole, because he’s soft, because he’s got that female b*tch energy. Sorry for saying it, I apologize upfront. That’s why he did that to this man. These athletes from Russell Westbrook to Draymond Green, we love to pretend that there are all these White ‘Karens’… Draymond is ‘Karen.’ Some fan is yelling at him and he can’t take it, and goes and gets him tossed out of the arena under the pretense and under the lie that this man threatened his life. This man said during this interview ‘hey man, there were police and security around that all backed me up that I never did what Draymond said I did.’ He says the Milwaukee Bucks have promised him courtside seats for a game later, and that they know that Draymond Green is lying here. No one will touch this— not Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal— everybody has got something to say about Kyrie Irving tweeting about a ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ documentary, but they’ll look at Draymond do something of the most feminine, passive-aggressive, disrespectful, female energy-driven behavior and no one will say anything. These athletes aren’t interested in social justice, they’re not interesting in fairness or equality, they want to be rulers, and kings, and oppressors, and the elite, and everybody else is beneath them, and ‘HOW DARE YOU YELL SOMETHING TO ME AT A GAME, I’LL GET YOU TOSSED OUT.’ This is why I don’t respect them. They’re not trying to improve anything. They want to be the rulers and the oppressors now that they have some money that’s what they do. They rule and oppress. I’m glad the guy is Black because now everyone can’t play the card, ‘oh, you’re defending some White guy.’ This is the mentality of the elite, they don’t care what color you are, they only care whether you kiss their feet, rings, hands, or butt, and whether you bow to them. I have no respect for Draymond Green. I wish people would come out of this racial brainwashing that has been done and realize it’s elites vs. the working class, and it’s elite vs. normal people. From beating up Jordan Poole, who is Black, to getting this fan tossed out of the arena who is Black, Draymond Green don’t care about Black people. None of these guys do. I’m talking about LeBron James, NONE of them. Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin, ‘End Racism’ in the back of the end zones, they’re just talking and they don’t believe any of it. They’re just elites putting on a performance for social media clout because that’s what their agents and their puppet masters told them. When the real smoke comes they all run and scatter like cowards. Did the big powerful Draymond Green, when the smoke came for Kyrie Irving, did he utter a word? Did he have the balls to say ‘hey man, ya’ll mistreating Kyrie Irving, let me take a stand for Kyrie and his freedom of speech and freedom of religion’? Not a word. Can I get a fan ejected who was annoying me? Can I beat up my teammate because I don’t like him? They’re all down for that. They want to stay on the side of their puppet masters, and we all know who their puppet masters are. Kyrie Irving and Kanye West have exposed who the puppet masters are and who they’re really afraid of. It infuriates me.” (Full Segment Above)
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy