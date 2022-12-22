Critics. Who needs them? According to Paul Stanley of Kiss, nobody. The legendary vocalist has weathered his share of critical drubbings from the day Kiss first stepped on stage nearly 50 years ago. He remains unfazed. "Critics want you to believe that you need them," he tells UCR. "And you don't. You don't need anybody to tell you what good food is. If it's good, you swallow it. If it's bad, you spit it out."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO