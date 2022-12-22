ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On

Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
i95 ROCK

Paul Stanley Has a Message for His Critics

Critics. Who needs them? According to Paul Stanley of Kiss, nobody. The legendary vocalist has weathered his share of critical drubbings from the day Kiss first stepped on stage nearly 50 years ago. He remains unfazed. "Critics want you to believe that you need them," he tells UCR. "And you don't. You don't need anybody to tell you what good food is. If it's good, you swallow it. If it's bad, you spit it out."
FLORIDA STATE
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy