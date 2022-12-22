ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Black Italian Rugby Player Cherif Traore Calls Out Teammates For 'Racist' Secret Santa Gift

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUUqn_0jraYN2S00

A Black Italian rugby player said Wednesday that a Secret Santa gift exchange turned offensive when teammates gave him a rotten banana.

Cherif Traore, a 28-year-old prop for Benetton Treviso , wrote that he anonymously received the present in a trash bag during a Christmas dinner with other players.

“Apart from finding it an offensive gesture, what hurt me the most was to see that most of my teammates who were present were laughing. As if it was all normal,” he said, per Reuters .

“I haven’t slept all night,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbf1L_0jraYN2S00 Cherif Traore

In an English translation of his Instagram post about the incident (see below) , Traore, who originally hails from Guinea but has lived in Italy since age 7, said he does not normally respond to “racist jokes” to keep the peace.

“I have decided not to remain silent this time to ensure that episodes like this don’t happen again to prevent other people finding themselves in my current situation in the future,” he wrote in Italian. “And hoping the sender will learn a lesson.”

The United Rugby Championship has ordered Benetton to launch a full investigation and punish those responsible, the Guardian reported .

Benetton Rugby told Reuters it condemns discrimination and that it gathered members of the rugby union squad to apologize to Traore. Traore accepted the apologies, the Associated Press reported .

On Wednesday, Benetton Rugby posted a video of Traore, with a tweet that said his teammates understood their mistake .

Traore has also played for Italy’s national team.

Bigoted behavior against Black athletes in Italy has reportedly been rampant in its most popular sport, soccer. It’s also a problem in volleyball and basketball .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mw8JJ_0jraYN2S00 Cherif Traore's entry about the incident, translated into English on Instagram.

Comments / 151

Darkhunter
3d ago

Racism is International and Alive and Healthy. There's no one spot where all the racists are. I find it hard to believe; in fact I don't believe his teammates didn't understand what they doing was egregious; they didn't care and assumed he'd overlook this incident as he's done all the others; more fool them. Heads need to roll over this incident.

Reply(2)
37
Daniel King
3d ago

Those Italian men hate him but I can bet you those Italian women don't! Jealousy and envy shows your true colors! They probably seen him with the finest women in their country and hate him for it!

Reply(12)
49
drama cartel
3d ago

racist folks will always remind you who THEY think you are. This is why you can never trust them. people of color seem to forget Who they are, but a racist will quickly remind you. 💯

Reply(2)
26
Related
RadarOnline

Azealia Banks Dubs Australia 'Broke And Racist', Vows To Never Return After Disastrous Tour Down Under

Azealia Banks attacked Australia as being "broke and racist" after her disastrous overseas tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.Over the weekend, Banks, 31, made the remarks after ending her tour across Australia and New Zealand.Her time in Southern Hemisphere was plagued with last-minute cancellations and several outbursts on social media, which left fans on the edge of their seats for what to expect with each performance. To top it off, the rapper left a scathing review of her own tour on her Instagram page — and vowed to never return to the land down under. In an Instagram story, Banks held little...
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
PopSugar

Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!

Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle and Archie Send Twitter Into a Meltdown With Their Adorable Moment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has emerged as the star of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. No, the little royal did not give any interview to the camera, as his parents did. The viewers spotted Archie in bits and pieces as the Duke and Duchess shared details of their life in their Montecito home in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

236K+
Followers
13K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy